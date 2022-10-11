Whether you want to create new pieces for “Settlers of Catan” or teach students how to bring models to life, a 3D printer deserves a place in your workspace. The tools required for additive manufacturing can get pricey, though, so it’s good news that there are lots of Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 3D printer deals during the shopping event on Oct. 11 and 12.

You will need to be a Prime member to take full advantage of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 3D printer deals, but you can sign up for a free, 30-day trial. Here are our favorite 3D printers for a range of uses that are on sale now.

Ready to get started with 3D printing? ANYCUBIC’s Vyper 3D printer is great for beginners and veterans alike. Designed with a 32-bit motherboard and Cortex 3 control chip for speed and easy operation, the Vyper is equipped with a large print size of 9.6 inches long by 9.6 inches wide and 10.2 inches high. It also features an intelligent leveling system for better precision and a spring-steel platform that can withstand high temperatures. The Vyper is an investment, but saving $200 significantly sweetens the deal.

Educators looking to teach the next generation the wonders of additive manufacturing need look no further than the Dremel DigiLab 3D45 Award-Winning 3D Printer. This comprehensive kit was designed for the classroom and built to stand up to daily use. The award-winning kit is a Google For Education Partner, and it comes with a Dremel 3D45-01 printer; lesson plans; an online learning program; plus some filaments and extra supplies. An investment for sure, but a worthy one for fertile imaginations and the future of innovation.

