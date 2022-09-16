Snoring is totally normal. About 40% of the adult population snore regularly, and those who don’t experience it from time to time, like when you have allergies or a sinus infection or when you’ve had too much to drink or are sleep deprived.

Meanwhile, chronic snorers often have sleep apnea, a health condition where breathing pauses while you’re sleeping. These people typically require a CPAP machine to prevent the collapse of their airways, but for those who only experience infrequent or mild snoring, less complex devices are fine. If you find your occasional snoring obstructive, you can put a stop to it with the help of the Hupnos Sleep Mask. For a limited time, you can get it on sale for over 50 percent off.

Touted for its comfort, this sleep mask works with an app that detects snoring and records it for you. It monitors your position throughout the night and sends you a gentle buzz if you are snoring while on your back. The vibrations won’t be strong enough to fully wake you up — just the right amount to get you rolling to a different position. It also comes with respiratory airway dilation, meaning it’s capable of increasing your expiration pressure, which opens your airways and lets you breathe quietly as you snooze.

In terms of comfort, the mask is made out of premium microfiber material and has an adjustable rear head strap, so you’ll have no problem wearing it for hours. It’s also pretty easy to clean. The detachable face mask is machine-washable, while the removable silicone nosepiece can be washed in the sink using a gentle soap.

“The mask is surprisingly comfortable to wear, and the nosepiece is soft,” says satisfied user Ed Z.

