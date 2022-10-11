We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

Sitting around the house with the lights turned low, wondering how you can capture the jigsaw jazz and the get-fresh flow? Whether you’re a musician or podcaster, livestreamer or MC, you might be in need of two turntables and, especially, a microphone.

If you are, the Amazon Early Access Event is where it’s at to rectify that, with plenty of amazing musical instrument and audio gear sales ongoing. Here are the top dynamic deals (and condenser ones, too) to help you rock the mic (prices subject to change and remember that you’ll need to have an active Amazon Prime subscription to take advantage of the deals happening during Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale, so sign up for a free 30-day trial if you haven’t already):

Logitech for Creators Blue Mic Check Price

There are great reasons you’ll find the Blue Microphones Yeti USB microphone in front of many streamers and podcasters: it’s simple to use, versatile, delivers great sound, and costs less than even a D-list cover band’s touring budget. With three separate condenser capsules and four selectable polar patterns, its 16-bit/48kHz analog-to-digital converter can pick up whatever you need: just yourself, both sides of an expressive debate, some ambiance during a musical performance, etc. And zero-latency headphones monitoring, input gain control, and a mute switch help keep things sounding good (keeping the conversation on track, however, is up to you). Or, for $129.99 (was $169.99) you can step up to the 24-bit resolution and LED metering of the flagship Yeti X.

A compact 24-bit/48 kHz USB condenser with built-in Clipguard technology, the Wave:1 offers a tight cardioid polar pattern for folks who just need to capture their own voice/thoughts/lush details with no distortion. An added bonus is integration with Elgato’s Wave Link software, which a software mixer that lets you fine-tune tone and work in up to eight digital sources, making this a great mic for a solo podcaster/livestreamer.

When a natural response is critical, a large diaphragm cardioid condenser delivers smooth, low-noise handling of high-SPL performance with wide dynamic range. Great for everything from voiceovers to the most wailing vocal, this A-T mic can handle breathy to bombastic and everything in between with no plosives. A custom shock mount and switchable 80 Hz high-pass filter and 10 dB pad help you cement and sculpt the result. It is an XLR mic, however, so you’ll need some sort of interface.

If those deals aren’t speaking to you, here are other money-saving Amazon Early Access sales to capture your voice and attention:

More Amazon Prime Early Access deals: