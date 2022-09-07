For the fifth year in a row, Python remains the most popular programming language out there, outranking the C languages (C, C++, C#) and the likes of Java, SQL, and Javascript. Now a longtime favorite of developers, Python’s enduring appeal stems from its ease of use, flexibility, and cross-platform capability, among more reasons.

The language is heavily used in computer science, data analysis, and server-side web development, as it allows for “high-level built-in data structures, dynamic typing and binding, and object-oriented programming.” It doesn’t look like Python will be overtaken by other languages soon, making now the ideal time to learn more about it. With the Advanced Python Masterclass and Automation Training Bundle, you can get the opportunity to be trained by experts, and you even get to dictate how much to pay for training.

This e-learning package features over 79 hours of premium content on not just Python but also Java, Django, OOP, and more, with the aim of beefing up your skills in complex programming. Whether you’re a complete beginner or an experienced programmer looking to sharpen their existing skillset, you’ll find the resources you need in the collection.

There’s an extensive Python primer that focuses on fundamental Python programming concepts and datatypes, an introduction to the high-level Python web framework Django (rated 4.6/5 stars), courses on web scraping, GUI programming, shell scripting (rated 4.1/5 stars), and so much more.

In order to gain access to all 14 courses valued at $2800, you have to beat the average price. You can also enter a specific amount you wish to pay, and if it’s less than the average price, you’ll still get a couple of courses. But in the event that you beat the Leader’s price, you’ll have your name featured on the leaderboard and get entered in an epic giveaway. Head over to this page to place your bid!

Prices subject to change.