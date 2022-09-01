Health experts recommend that adults should get approximately 150 minutes of physical activity weekly. Aside from helping you get into shape, exercise also does wonders for brain health, as it’s found to fight against cognitive decline, help you sleep better, improve your memory, and facilitate neural growth. Not to mention, continued physical activity also releases endorphins, which are the chemicals in your brain that uplift your mood and make you feel good.

But if you’re looking to take your mental capacity to the next level, exercises geared to help the brain can help as well. After all, your brain is also a muscle and needs as much exercise as the muscles in your abs, arms, and legs. LogicLike happens to be an app that can help on that front, and for a limited time, you can get it on sale for an extra 30 percent off.

Rated 4/5 stars by verified purchasers, LogicLike is developed for kids, adults can benefit from it, too. It offers a collection of puzzles, riddles, and brain activities in the form of engaging games you can access within the web and app. Each one is created to foster learning and empower children and adults to boost their thinking and problem-solving skills in a fun and dynamic way. Unlike most apps, the games included have been carefully handpicked to ensure users won’t ever get bored.

LogicLike’s design and animations are designed in a way that would both excite and reinforce the learning effect. By engaging with the games, users can develop critical, non-standard thinking, gain a positive attitude towards complex problems, take interest in new things, and so much more. Its games are rated from 4.6/5 stars to 4.8/5 stars on the App Store.

