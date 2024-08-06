Save $200 off Samsung’s awesome Freestyle 2nd Gen projector with Gaming Hub

Get Samsung's easy-to-set-up projector for just $599 during this Samsung-exclusive sale.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted on Aug 6, 2024 2:02 PM EDT

Samsung Freestyle 2nd Gen projector held in a hand
Stan Hor

Setting up a projector can feel like trying to solve an impossible puzzle. You’re itching to watch whatever the new King Kong vs. Godzilla movie is called (there are so many of them at this point, it’s hard to keep track) and you have to worry about things like keystoning and brightness levels. Samsung’s latest Freestyle projector handles all of that for you and it’s currently $200 off at Samsung.com right now.

The Freestyle 2nd Gen with Gaming Hub $599 (was $799)

Samsung Freestyle 2nd Gen projector on a plain background

Samsung

This portable projector is only about the size of a literal pint of ice cream with a small stand attached. Inside, however, a powerful projector can throw up to a 100-inch screen onto just about any plain surface. It rotates 180 degrees so you can put it on a wall, ceiling, or anywhere in-between. Plus, it automatically adjusts the focus and the shape of the screen, so you’ll get a perfect image without having to mess with a ton of sliders or settings. It’s as easy as projectors get.

A surprisingly powerful speaker in the back of the projector pumps out 360-degree sound and it has Samsung’s smart TV interface built in so you can watch content and game with minimal setup.

