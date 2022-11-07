We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

We’re closing in fast on the holiday season—and that means buying gifts for friends, family, and yourself. When it comes to the lowest prices on the hottest items, there used to be a big build-up to Black Friday, but the year’s top shopping holiday has extended far beyond the bounds of the day after Thanksgiving. Competitive shopping now starts as soon as Halloween is over and deep TV discounts are already flowing at major retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. We have scraped through thousands of early Black Friday deals to select the cheap TVs worth your time.

LG’s C-series OLED TVs offer some of the best performance you’ll find on the market full-stop. The C1 has been sitting on top of numerous best TV lists (including, of course, our own) since its debut, and for good reason. Its OLED (short for organic light-emitting diode) backlight provides each pixel with its own source of illumination. That means there’s no broad backlight behind the screen to bleed light into areas that should look as dark as the top layer on your grandma’s famous sweet potato pie. HDMI 2.1 ports give the C1 everything it needs to support current-gen gaming consoles, too. This is a very good price for an extremely popular size.

Samsung doesn’t have quite as much clout as LG in the OLED game, but this high-end panel has everything you could want in a TV. That includes the inky black levels and the most up-to-date HDMI connections in order to support current gaming consoles. You also get Samsung’s powerful smart TV platform, which can absolve you from having to buy an external streaming box.

This is the latest version of LG’s popular OLED TV and it offers lots of screen real estate. Sure, it’s only a $200 discount, but this TV will last you for years to come due to its future-proof features, like the latest OLED display tech and a full quiver of HDMI 2.1 ports. This is the TV that will make people jealous when they come over to your house for the big game and/or some gaming.

If you don’t need the latest and greatest in OLED tech, this slightly downmarket panel offers a rather absurd value. For the same price as a store-brand or gray-label TV, you can get a full-fledged OLED. It’s super thin and would make a great addition to a guest room if you want to make your guests feel appreciative enough to make the bed and refrain from eating all those pickles in the fridge from the last time you went to Sam’s Club.

While we’re most excited about the high-end TVs, these early Black Friday discounts span just about every segment of the market: value-oriented sets offering the most TV for the least money all the way to super high-end TVs that show you every gross, glistening tentacle on the “Stranger Things” monster in meticulous detail.

