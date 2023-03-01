We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you’ve ever shopped for an OLED TV, you probably know that they offer fantastic color reproduction and exceptional contrast ratios that make just about any content look fantastic. You also know they typically cost considerably more than their traditional flatscreen competition. Right now, however, Best Buy has LG’s excellent 48-inch A2 OLED TV for just $599. That’s $700 off of its regular price. Not too long ago, you couldn’t get an OLED for under $1,000. To get one for $599 is wild.

The LG A2 is what LG considers an entry-level OLED, but it still delivers the spectacular image quality that OLED is known for. It offers 4K resolution and LG’s AI-powered upscaling to make just about any content looks good. It also supports the most common HDR specs and Dolby Atmos for surround sound.

This is a perfect TV for watching movies, especially if you enable the filmmaker mode, which tries to match the colors to the original source material.

This is an entry-level OLED, however, so it is missing some of the features you’d find on the higher-end models. Most notably, it runs at a 60Hz refresh rate, and its three HDMI ports aren’t the 2.1 spec so it’s not ideal for the pickiest gamers. However, if you’re just watching content and playing the occasional game, it’s a fantastic option.

