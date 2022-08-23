Netflix has experienced a devastating setback in the number of subscribers during the second quarter of this year. According to reports, they lost a million subscribers, far more than what the streaming giant had anticipated. This massive drop is due to a number of factors, including price hikes, account sharing, and quality of content. And while there’s no denying that Netflix is home to some of the best and most entertaining shows, including Squid Game, and Stranger Things, it also produces some questionable content that has people second-guessing whether their subscription is still worth keeping.

If you happen to be one of those people, perhaps you’re seeking more variety in terms of content. Instead of binge-watching Love Island, you may want to pick up a subscription to Curiosity Stream instead and satiate your hunger for knowledge. It’s a streaming platform that specializes in documentaries, and for a limited time, you can get it for 28 percent off during our Back to Education event.

Curiosity Stream is an award-winning streaming and on-demand viewing destination where you can discover anything and everything. It boasts an ever-expanding collection of experiences featuring experts like David Attenborough who will teach you about the natural world, Michio Kaku who will explain to you the nature of time, and Brian Greene who will broaden your perspective on space with stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling.

The streaming app, which has 4.7 out of 5 stars on the App Store, packs thousands of documentaries covering a wide variety of subjects, including nature, history, science, and more. You can download shows for later or offline viewing using any device, and new content is added weekly so you’ll never run out of things to watch. You can also rate your favorite shows and get recommendations for related content. This way, you’ll be served with content that you really want to consume.

A subscription to Curiosity Stream opens you up to a wealth of knowledge right from your screen, whether it’s your TV, desktop, mobile, or tablet. In our Back to Education event that runs until 8/24, you can snap up a lifetime subscription for only $179 (reg. $250). A portion of your purchase will even be donated to a charity or school, and you’ll get to vote on where the money goes.

