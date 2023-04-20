We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

When they debuted a few years ago, the LG C-series OLED TVs quickly established an impeccable reputation for their vibrant color reproduction, exceptional contrast ratio, and minimalist design. The C2 carries on that tradition, and Amazon currently has several sizes of this killer TV for their lowest prices in … well, forever. That includes the 65-inch model for just $1,396 and the 55-inch display for $1,066. The 48-inch is the real standout, however.

Just a few years ago, a thousand dollars wouldn’t get you an OLED TV in any size. Now, Amazon has one of the best around for just $826. The C-series TVs offer a ton of desirable bells and whistles that lower-end models miss out on. This TV has four HDMI 2.1 ports, which means any socket will let you get the most out of high-res, high-frame-rate devices like the PS5 or the Xbox Series X. Want to play games at 4K 120 fps? This TV can handle it, no problem. It also supports NVIDIA G-SYNC, FreeSync Premium, and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), which helps fast-action games run without on-screen weirdness or lag.

This TV offers LG’s a9 Gen 5 processor, which excels at upscaling content to fill the entire 4K resolution. Plus, you get access to Filmmaker Mode, which dials in the TV’s color and brightness settings to make movies look as close to the creator’s original vision as possible. This isn’t just an OLED TV. It uses LG’s OLED evo tech, which makes the picture even brighter than a typical OLED.

This is one of the best TVs on the market full-stop, and this is definitely one of the best prices we’ve seen for most of these sizes. These will likely sell out at this price, so don’t sleep on it.

