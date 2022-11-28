Cyber Monday TV deals: 45+ discounts on LG, Samsung, Sony, and more
Peruse these deep discounts on awesome TVs while you pretend to care about work.
We all know Black Friday is a great time to buy a big TV, but Cyber Monday may be an even better opportunity. Many of the deals we’ve seen so far are as good, and sometimes even better, than they were when you were looking for deals in your turkey hangover on Friday.
We’ve spent this morning crawling through the best Cyber Monday TV deals to weed out the trash and focus on the best products with the biggest discounts.
We’ll be updating these links throughout the day, so be sure to check back regularly if you don’t see something that you want. When you watch The Grinch this year, you can do it on a much snazzier TV.
SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN90B Series Mini LED $1,597 (was $2,297)
Mini LED backlighting has made a huge difference for QLED TVs. An array of tiny little light sources behind the panel allow this high-end TV to achieve spectacular color and contrast while achieving brightness levels suitable for a room with a lot of ambient light. The 120Hz refresh rate makes it very capable for gaming, and it has four HDMI 2.1 ports for ample connectivity.
LG A2 Series 65-Inch Class OLED Smart TV $1,196 (was $1,699)
For most users, a 65-inch OLED is about as sweet as it gets when it comes to viewing experience. This is a 2022 model TV, so while it only has three HDMI ports, they’re all HDMI 2.1 compatible, so they’ll work with fancy gaming consoles. Because its an OLED panel, it will also provide exceptional color reproduction and contrast levels to create a picture that will spoil you on other TVs.
Amazon Cyber Monday Sony TV deals
- Sony 55 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series $578 (was $749)
- Sony 65 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series $698 (was $999)
- Sony 65 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X85K Series $798 (was $1,199)
- Sony 55 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X90K Series $898 (was $1,299)
- Sony 55 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X85K Series $698 (was $999)
- Sony 50 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series $528 (was $699)
- Sony 65 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV A95K Series $2,998 (was $3,999)
- Sony 50 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X85K Series $648 (was $849)
- Sony A90J 83 Inch TV: BRAVIA XR OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV $4,798 (was $5,999)
Amazon LG Cyber Monday TV deals
- LG A2 Series 65-Inch Class OLED Smart TV $1,196 (was $1,699)
- LG 83-Inch Class OLED evo Gallery Edition G2 Series Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV $4,796 (was $6,499)
- LG 55-Inch Class QNED85 Series Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV $896 (was $1,399)
Amazon Samsung Cyber Monday TV deals
- SAMSUNG 32-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series $397 (was $497)
- SAMSUNG 43-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K UHD QN90A Series Mini LED $647 (was $929)
- SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class OLED 4K S95B Series $1,797 (was $2,997)
- SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN90B Series Mini LED $1,597 (was $2,297)
- SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class QLED Q80B Series $897 (was $1,197)
- SAMSUNG 85″ Class Neo QLED 4K QN90B Series Mini LED $2,797 (was $4.497)
- SAMSUNG 55″ Class Neo QLED 4K QN90B Series Mini LED $1,297 (was $1,699)
- SAMSUNG 75-Inch Class QLED 4K UHD Q90T Series $1,599 (was $3,097)
- SAMSUNG 75-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN90B Series Mini LED $2,397 (was $3,197)
- SAMSUNG 85-Inch Class Neo QLED 8K QN800B Series Mini LED $3,997 (was $5,797)
- SAMSUNG 85-Inch Class QLED Q80B Series $2,197 (was $2,997)
- SAMSUNG 85-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN95B Series Mini LED $3,497 (was $5,497)
- SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class Neo QLED 8K QN800B Series Mini LED $2,597 (was $3,297)
Best Buy Cyber Monday TV deals
- LG – 65″ Class C2 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart webOS TV $1,699 (was $2,099)
- LG – 50” Class UQ75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV $299 (was $379)
- Samsung – 43″ Class TU690T Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV $249 (was $299)
- Insignia™ – 32″ Class F20 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV $99 (was $179)
- Samsung – The Freestyle FHD HDR Smart Portable Projector – White $599 (was $799)
- TCL – 50″ Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV $239 ($339)
- LG – 75” Class UP7300PUC LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV $569 ($799)
- Samsung – 65″ Class 8000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV $549 (was $649)
- Toshiba – 55″ Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $289 (was $469)
- Insignia™ – 42″ Class F20 Series LED Full HD Smart Fire TV $179 (was $269)
- Sony – 65″ Class BRAVIA XR A80K 4K HDR OLED Google TV $1,699 (was $1,999)
- Samsung – 50″ Class TU690T Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV $299 (was $379)
- Samsung – 75″ Class TU690T Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV $579 (was $849)
- Sony – 65″ Class BRAVIA XR X90K 4K HDR Full Array LED Google TV $999 (was $1,299)
- Samsung – 75″ Class 8000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV $799 (was $949)
- Insignia™ – 50″ Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $239 (was $399)
Roku Cyber Monday deals
All smart TVs come preloaded with apps, but they usually load slowly and aren’t updated to patch bugs or make them snappier. Solve that problem for good by picking up the Roku Express, a pocket-sized HD media streamer that’s just $18 right now. You can also get other Roku devices on sale, including:
- Roku Express 4K+, $29.99 (Was $39.99)
- Roku Ultra, $68 (Was $99.99)
- Roku Streambar, $78 (Was $129.99)
- Roku Streambar Pro, $159.99 (Was $179.99)