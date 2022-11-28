We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

We all know Black Friday is a great time to buy a big TV, but Cyber Monday may be an even better opportunity. Many of the deals we’ve seen so far are as good, and sometimes even better, than they were when you were looking for deals in your turkey hangover on Friday.

We’ve spent this morning crawling through the best Cyber Monday TV deals to weed out the trash and focus on the best products with the biggest discounts.

We’ll be updating these links throughout the day, so be sure to check back regularly if you don’t see something that you want. When you watch The Grinch this year, you can do it on a much snazzier TV.

Mini LED backlighting has made a huge difference for QLED TVs. An array of tiny little light sources behind the panel allow this high-end TV to achieve spectacular color and contrast while achieving brightness levels suitable for a room with a lot of ambient light. The 120Hz refresh rate makes it very capable for gaming, and it has four HDMI 2.1 ports for ample connectivity.

For most users, a 65-inch OLED is about as sweet as it gets when it comes to viewing experience. This is a 2022 model TV, so while it only has three HDMI ports, they’re all HDMI 2.1 compatible, so they’ll work with fancy gaming consoles. Because its an OLED panel, it will also provide exceptional color reproduction and contrast levels to create a picture that will spoil you on other TVs.

Amazon Cyber Monday Sony TV deals

Amazon LG Cyber Monday TV deals

Amazon Samsung Cyber Monday TV deals

Best Buy Cyber Monday TV deals

Roku Cyber Monday deals

All smart TVs come preloaded with apps, but they usually load slowly and aren’t updated to patch bugs or make them snappier. Solve that problem for good by picking up the Roku Express, a pocket-sized HD media streamer that’s just $18 right now. You can also get other Roku devices on sale, including: