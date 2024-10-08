The Ninja Creami is this editor’s favorite appliance and it’s 20% off for fall Prime Day

Create your own yummy, magical frozen mixtures with the Ninja Creami. Snag one on sale while supplies last.

By Amanda Reed

Posted on Oct 8, 2024 5:15 PM EDT

If you’re on TikTok, you’ve probably seen the magic of the Ninja Creami. I’ve personally seen it so many times that I imagine Ninja Creami recipes in my head despite not owning one. That could change today with this Ninja Creami deal that’s happening during fall Prime Day, aka Amazon’s October Prime Big Deal Days. One of our editors owns this appliance and enjoys making little frozen concoctions like an elf in a potions shop.

You’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription to take advantage of this deal, which runs until Oct. 9. You can sign up for a free, 30-day trial.

Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker $159.99 (Was $199.99)

A Ninja Creami on a plain background.

Ninja

Would a Ninja Creami cure my depression? Debateable. But can you be depressed while eating a sweet little frozen treat? Probably not! Executive Editor Stan Horaczek owns one of these bad boys and loves combining Fairlife chocolate milk, peanut butter, and two Oreos to make a protein-packed snack. Satisfying your sweet tooth while working on gains? Incredible. You can also use the machine to make gelato, sorbet, milkshakes, or a smoothie bowl. The world is your oyster with a Creami. Heck, you could even make oyster ice cream if you’re down for that.

If you’re looking to save a little more, the Ninja Creami is on sale at Walmart for $149.99. This deal even gives you two pints instead of one, so you can keep a backup pint for a bad day.

More Ninja fall Prime Day deals

Prices are correct at time of posting but subject to change, so act fast.

The best Prime Day deals on everything else

Amanda Reed is a commerce updates writer at Popular Science. She makes sure all product round-ups are up-to-date, shares deals happening all over the internet, and reviews various gizmos and gadgets. She lives in Pittsburgh with JunkJunk, a handsome, sad-looking tuxedo cat who only wants wet food and attention.

