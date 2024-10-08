I ditched all my styling tools for the Dyson Airwrap, and it’s $100 off during fall Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If I could take one hair styling tool with me on a deserted island with outlets, it would be my Dyson Airwrap. The company makes some of our favorite home products, and the company’s styling tools are just as fanstastic. Just because I’d be on a hypothetical deserted island doesn’t mean I have to have a bad hair day! Neither do you or a long-haired loved one, like your mom, partner, or child.

If you’re looking for a Dyson Airwrap deal for yourself or someone you’re shopping for, Amazon’s October Prime Day (Aka Amazon Prime Big Deal Days) has you covered with $100 off this air styler. If you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free, 30-day trial to take advantage of these massive deals from Oct. 8-9.

The Dyson Airwrap saved me on nights when I shower late, am sleepy, and don’t want to go to bed with a wet head. I have fine hair, but a lot of it; the fact it’s curly is just the cherry on top. When I’m not rockin’ my natural waves, the Dyson Airwrap gives me plenty of bounce and shine without frying my ends. I feel like a hair commercial model whenever I use the round brush attachment, which I probably reach toward the most. I recently bought the diffuser attachment and now I don’t even need to keep my hairdryer around. The TikTok hype is warranted!

If you’re looking for more Dyson hairstyling products on sale, the company’s Supersonic hairdryer is also $100 off, down to $329.99 from $429.99. The Dyson Airstrait, which is bundled with a travel pouch and display stand, is $449.99, down from $599.99.

