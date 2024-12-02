Owning a Ninja CREAMi could cure my depression—and 20% off for Cyber Monday makes it an even sweeter treat

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I meant what I said—don’t tell that to my psychiatrist or therapist. I love a little sweet ice cream treat, and developing my own ice cream recipes would be a good practice in curiosity, whimsy, fun, trial, and delicious error. This all sounds like healing my inner child to me, which is what you aim to do in therapy. That means I might take advantage of this Ninja CREAMi deal at Amazon, where the popular ice cream maker is currently 20 percent off.

If there’s a liquid in your house, there’s a good chance you can turn it into a yummy dessert using the Ninja Creami. Personally, we love mixing some Fairlife with protein powder (some of our favorite expert-approved protein powders are up to 50 percent off for Cyber Monday) or adding some cookie bits and/or peanut butter and calling it a day. It’s a win-win: Protein is good for gains and an important part of a healthy diet, and adding it to make ice cream means you don’t have to muster through more chicken to make your macros. If you’re looking to save extra, the base model Creami for $149 at Walmart.

This deal includes two 16-ounce pints, so you can always have a backup treat on hand. You can also get a Creami Deluxe machine with two family-sized 24-ounce pints ($219.95, was $249.99) if you live with people whose depression would be cured with a Ninja Creami.

More Ninja kitchen deals:

Looking to accessorize other rooms? Our editors hand-picked the best 115+ Amazon Cyber Monday deals to shop right now.