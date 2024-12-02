🛍️ We hand-picked the best Cyber Monday deals. Don’t miss out. 🛍️

Owning a Ninja CREAMi could cure my depression—and 20% off for Cyber Monday makes it an even sweeter treat

I have done enough of The Work and I deserve a Ninja CREAMi for overcoming Personal Horrors.

By Amanda Reed

Posted 11 Hours Ago

I meant what I said—don’t tell that to my psychiatrist or therapist. I love a little sweet ice cream treat, and developing my own ice cream recipes would be a good practice in curiosity, whimsy, fun, trial, and delicious error. This all sounds like healing my inner child to me, which is what you aim to do in therapy. That means I might take advantage of this Ninja CREAMi deal at Amazon, where the popular ice cream maker is currently 20 percent off.

Ninja CREAMi with two 16-ounce Pint Containers $179.99 (Was $229.99)

A Ninja Creami sitting on a table

Ninja

If there’s a liquid in your house, there’s a good chance you can turn it into a yummy dessert using the Ninja Creami. Personally, we love mixing some Fairlife with protein powder (some of our favorite expert-approved protein powders are up to 50 percent off for Cyber Monday) or adding some cookie bits and/or peanut butter and calling it a day. It’s a win-win: Protein is good for gains and an important part of a healthy diet, and adding it to make ice cream means you don’t have to muster through more chicken to make your macros. If you’re looking to save extra, the base model Creami for $149 at Walmart.

This deal includes two 16-ounce pints, so you can always have a backup treat on hand. You can also get a Creami Deluxe machine with two family-sized 24-ounce pints ($219.95, was $249.99) if you live with people whose depression would be cured with a Ninja Creami.

