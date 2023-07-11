We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Want an inexpensive, stealthy way to add some new kitchen gear to your arsenal? Don’t skip Ninja’s appliance deals this Prime Day. The company has slashed the prices of its blenders, multi-cookers, air fryers, and more, but these deals will only be around for a couple of days. If you’ve been waiting to make a couple of key kitchen upgrades, now’s the right time to make the jump.

It’s hard to overstate the cleverness of Ninja’s DCT451, a countertop smart oven with two distinct cooking areas. Bake a main dish in the bottom section while air frying a side on top. Toast a bagel on top and bacon on the bottom. The possibilities are endless. This smart oven can broil, toast, bake, reheat, air roast, and dehydrate, with additional settings for cooking specific foods like bagels and pizza. A meat probe allows you to cook large cuts to perfection without overcooking. This functionality comes from a countertop appliance that isn’t much bigger than a traditional toaster oven. This is the appliance to get if you want to start cooking more efficiently.

