TIKI’s Smokeless Fire Pit is the best way to upgrade your backyard and it’s $180 off for Prime Day

October Prime Day (aka Prime Big Deal Days) happens just as the leaves are changes, days are getting shorter, and everyone with a backyard is scrambling to use it as much as possible before winter comes. TIKI’s Smokeless Fire Pit can help by providing both heat and light without causing your eyes to water. The fire pit is currently 30% off for a limited time thanks to a Prime Day deal. Remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free, 30-day trial here.

The inner layer of TIKI’s Fire Pit is full of perforations, which allows air to circulate and flow continuously, which prevents smoke from billowing upward causing eye irritation. The ash from burning wood is collected in a removable pan underneath the fire pit, where it can be disposed of quickly and easily. The pit itself is large enough for four to six people to sit around it comfortably, and it’s made from 16-gauge stainless steel, so it’ll last a long, long time. A smokeless fire pit is a hefty investment, but this Amazon Prime Day deal knocks enough off the price to make TIKI’s Smokeless Reunion Fire Pit worthwhile.

