Eureka’s J20 robot vacuum is my favorite smart cleaning tool—and it’s $170 cheaper than usual on Prime Day

Nobody wants to sweep or mop their floors, and with Eureka’s J20, you don’t have to. This smart-home vacuum, which allows you to monitor and schedule cleanings using Wi-Fi, is a massive improvement over previous generations of similar hardware. The robot vacuum is also currently $170 cheaper than usual thanks to a deal during Amazon’s October Prime Day (aka Prime Big Deal Days). Remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here, which is the perfect price to save you time, trouble, and almost $200.

The premium smart-home cleaning device has every feature you’d need, from a maximum suction of 8000Pa (pascals), the ability to clean both hardwood and carpeted surfaces, and, critically, the intelligence to return to its dock to recharge and clean its brushes. Robot vacuums have become commoditized over the past few years, but the J20 stands out due to its raw performance. It made an incredibly detailed map of the entire floor it was on and deftly dodged any obstacles in its path. I tried several tactics to throw the J20 off its game, from moving chairs and other furniture around to leaving chunky power cords on the floor, and the vacuum never took the bait.

I was impressed by both the vacuum and mopping functions of the J20, which you can toggle on and off through an app available on iOS and Android. It had no problem sucking up dust particles or large debris like crumbs, popcorn kernels, pine needles, or small packaging peanuts. It would diligently go over dirty patches several times, maneuvering around bigger obstacles in its path, while using a side brush to suck up debris around the parameter and corners of each room. It cleaned more efficiently and effectively than any robot vacuum I’ve tested so far. Don’t skip this deal if you’d like a definitive solution for keeping your floors looking clean without lifting a finger.

