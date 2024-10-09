Eureka’s J20 robot vacuum is my favorite smart cleaning tool—and it’s $170 cheaper than usual on Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Nobody wants to sweep or mop their floors, and with Eureka’s J20, you don’t have to. This smart-home vacuum, which allows you to monitor and schedule cleanings using Wi-Fi, is a massive improvement over previous generations of similar hardware. The robot vacuum is also currently $170 cheaper than usual thanks to a deal during Amazon’s October Prime Day (aka Prime Big Deal Days). Remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here, which is the perfect price to save you time, trouble, and almost $200.
Eureka J20 Robot Vacuum $929.99 (Was $1,099.99)
The premium smart-home cleaning device has every feature you’d need, from a maximum suction of 8000Pa (pascals), the ability to clean both hardwood and carpeted surfaces, and, critically, the intelligence to return to its dock to recharge and clean its brushes. Robot vacuums have become commoditized over the past few years, but the J20 stands out due to its raw performance. It made an incredibly detailed map of the entire floor it was on and deftly dodged any obstacles in its path. I tried several tactics to throw the J20 off its game, from moving chairs and other furniture around to leaving chunky power cords on the floor, and the vacuum never took the bait.
I was impressed by both the vacuum and mopping functions of the J20, which you can toggle on and off through an app available on iOS and Android. It had no problem sucking up dust particles or large debris like crumbs, popcorn kernels, pine needles, or small packaging peanuts. It would diligently go over dirty patches several times, maneuvering around bigger obstacles in its path, while using a side brush to suck up debris around the parameter and corners of each room. It cleaned more efficiently and effectively than any robot vacuum I’ve tested so far. Don’t skip this deal if you’d like a definitive solution for keeping your floors looking clean without lifting a finger.
Even more Eureka vacuum deals during Prime Day
- Eureka Lightweight Powerful Upright Vacuum Cleaner for Carpet and Hard Floor, $67.99 (Was $79.99)
- Eureka NEU182B PowerSpeed Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $74.79 (Was $87.99)
- Eureka RapidClean Pro Cordless Cleaner, $109.99 (Was $149.99)
- Eureka QuickShift Upright Home OmniVerse Vacuum Cleaner, $179.99 (Was $229.99)
- Eureka Cordless Stick Wet Cleaner Self Cleaning Vacuum Combo, $199.99 (Was $279.99)
- Eureka Canister Pet Friendly Cleaner for Home, $199.99 (Was $249.99)
- Eureka Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Station Powerful Multi-Surface Floor Cleaning, $229.99 (Was $279.99)
- Eureka E10s Robot Vacuum with Bagless Self Emptying Station, $299.99 (Was $699.99)
- Eureka E20 Plus Robot Vacuum with Bagless Self Emptying Station, $399.99 (Was $499.99)
Prices are correct at time of posting but subject to change, so act fast.
The best Prime Day deals on everything else
- TCL’s 75-inch QM85 TV blew my mind—and it’s $670 off for Prime Day
- The best overall wireless surround sound system just dropped to its lowest price ever for Amazon Prime Day
- The JBL party speaker we take to soccer fields and house parties is $200 off during Amazon Prime Day
- Sennheiser headphones I love all year long are up to $200 off this week only for Amazon Prime Day
- Bose makes the best noise-cancelling earbuds we’ve tried—and they’re $70 off right now
- We’ve taken these turntables for a spin and can say they’re the best value during the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Bluetti solar generators hit their lowest prices of the year for Prime Day
- Prime Day deal: Save nearly half-off Govee smart lights
- The best Prime Day deals on Jackery solar generators and portable power stations
- We love the Bird Buddy smart bird feeder camera and it’s at its lowest price ever for Prime Day
- Our favorite PFAS-free cookware is over 30% off during Amazon Prime Day