The best Prime Day computer monitor deals

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
If you spend any time working from home, a big computer monitor is a must-have tech accessory. High-resolution screens typically come with high price tags, but that’s not true during Amazon Prime Day. We’ve found the best deals on every style of external display from many of the most popular accessory makers. Our recommendations will fit any sized home office and enterprise.
And if you’re not currently an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here to take advantage of all the deals rolling out July 16-17.
SAMSUNG ViewFinity S80A Series 27-Inch 4K UHD Computer Monitor $333.46 (Was $399.99)
Samsung’s ViewFinity S80A checks all the boxes to be an excellent choice for both workers and students. Its large 27-inch display and high 4K resolution give you a massive digital workspace where text, videos, and pictures will look clear. One of this monitor’s most critical technical features is support for HDR (high dynamic range), ensuring colors look accurate. This feature is common in TVs (and we’ve got deals on those, too) but not as much in external displays, making these highlights a highlight. The S80A also has multiple USB ports on the back, which means it can be used as a hub for your other tech accessories. Its height-adjustable stand makes it a good choice ergonomically, and built-in blue light protection will reduce the strain on your eyes during late-night work sessions. It’s an excellent accessory for the new laptop you’ve been eyeing (and you can check out the savings on those right here).
The best ASUS monitor deals
- ASUS 24 Inch 1080P Monitor, $89 (Was $99)
- ASUS TUF Gaming 27 Inch 1080P Monitor, $159 (Was $199)
- ASUS ROG Strix 17.3 Inch 1080P Portable Gaming Monitor, $409 (Was $469)
The best Samsung monitor deals
- SAMSUNG 22 Inch FT45 1080p Computer Monitor, $109.99 (Was $149.99)
- SAMSUNG 27 Inch Odyssey G30A Gaming Computer Monitor, $149.99 (Was $229.99)
- SAMSUNG 27 Inch S39C Series FHD Curved Gaming Monitor, $179.99 (Was $229.99)
- SAMSUNG 32 Inch M50C Series FHD Smart Monitor, $249.99 (Was $299.99)
- SAMSUNG 43 Inch M70B Series 4K UHD USB-C Smart Monitor, $349.99 (Was $499.99)
- SAMSUNG 49 Inch Odyssey G9 Series DQHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor, $899 (Was $1,299.99)
The best BenQ monitor deals
- BenQ PD2705U 27 Inch 4K Monitor, $399.99 (Was $549.99)
- BenQ PD3205U 32 Inch 4K Monitor, $479.99 (Was $599.99)
The best Arzopa monitor deals
- ARZOPA 15.6 Inch FHD Portable Monitor, $63.99 (Was $129.99)
- ARZOPA 16.1 Inch FHD Kickstand Portable Laptop Monitor, $85.99 (Was $219.99)