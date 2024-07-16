The best Prime Day computer monitor deals

If you spend any time working from home, a big computer monitor is a must-have tech accessory. High-resolution screens typically come with high price tags, but that’s not true during Amazon Prime Day. We’ve found the best deals on every style of external display from many of the most popular accessory makers. Our recommendations will fit any sized home office and enterprise.

And if you’re not currently an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here to take advantage of all the deals rolling out July 16-17.

Samsung’s ViewFinity S80A checks all the boxes to be an excellent choice for both workers and students. Its large 27-inch display and high 4K resolution give you a massive digital workspace where text, videos, and pictures will look clear. One of this monitor’s most critical technical features is support for HDR (high dynamic range), ensuring colors look accurate. This feature is common in TVs (and we’ve got deals on those, too) but not as much in external displays, making these highlights a highlight. The S80A also has multiple USB ports on the back, which means it can be used as a hub for your other tech accessories. Its height-adjustable stand makes it a good choice ergonomically, and built-in blue light protection will reduce the strain on your eyes during late-night work sessions. It’s an excellent accessory for the new laptop you’ve been eyeing (and you can check out the savings on those right here).

The best ASUS monitor deals

The best Samsung monitor deals

The best BenQ monitor deals

The best Arzopa monitor deals