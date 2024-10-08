Bose makes the best noise-cancelling earbuds we’ve tried—and they’re $70 off right now

By Brandt Ranj

Posted on Oct 8, 2024 3:11 AM EDT

Bose QuietComfort Ultra II Earbuds in a tiled configuration.
Brandt Ranj / Popular Science

We were blown away by the active noise cancellation performance of Bose’s QuietComfort Ultra earbuds, naming them the best choice in our guide. Right now, you can get the earbuds at their lowest price ever at Amazon thanks to its Prime Deal Days sale. Remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free, 30-day trial here.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds, $229.99 (Was $299)

A person holding a pair Bose QuietComfort Ultimate against a plain wall.

The QuietComfort Ultras blocked out more sound in our tests than any other earbuds, greatly reducing or completely eliminating noises like cars on the street and a train on its tracks. Commuters and frequent travelers will especially enjoy this level of noise cancellation performance, though office workers annoyed by chatty coworkers or the sound of typing on keyboards will too. Especially loud noises—think honking cars right next to you—can still pierce through the QuietComfort Ultra noise-cancellation bubble, but it takes a lot.

Brandt Ranj is a commerce reporter at Popular Science. He writes about the latest and greatest gadgets, from headphones and TVs to chargers and cables. He splits his time between New York City, Long Island, and Croatia, carting test gear around the U.S. and the globe.

