Bose makes the best noise-cancelling earbuds we’ve tried—and they’re $70 off right now

We were blown away by the active noise cancellation performance of Bose’s QuietComfort Ultra earbuds, naming them the best choice in our guide. Right now, you can get the earbuds at their lowest price ever at Amazon thanks to its Prime Deal Days sale. Remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free, 30-day trial here.

The QuietComfort Ultras blocked out more sound in our tests than any other earbuds, greatly reducing or completely eliminating noises like cars on the street and a train on its tracks. Commuters and frequent travelers will especially enjoy this level of noise cancellation performance, though office workers annoyed by chatty coworkers or the sound of typing on keyboards will too. Especially loud noises—think honking cars right next to you—can still pierce through the QuietComfort Ultra noise-cancellation bubble, but it takes a lot.

