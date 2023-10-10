The best October Prime Day home deals from Shark, Ninja, Mr. Coffee, and more
Zhuzh up your home with a new vacuum, air purifier, or air fryer as part of Amazon Big Deal Days.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
They say spring is the best time to clean, but we argue that fall is the best time to get your home into tip-top shape. Rainy autumn days and snowy winter nights mean you’ll spend a lot of time indoors—might as well make a mean cup of coffee and vacuum your entire place while snowed in. Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days—happening today and tomorrow—give you a chance to upgrade your appliances and vacuums so dust bunnies don’t have a chance to hibernate.
You’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of most of these deals, so be sure you’re signed up before making a purchase.
Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Nickel/Purple, Large $469.99 (Was $799)
Dyson
From stairs to pet hair, this vacuum tackles it all with ease. It offers an hour of run time, with a power trigger enabling you to use power only where you need it. A clear LCD screen shows power modes, maintenance alerts, and the remaining run time to the second. Speaking of cleaning modes, there are three of them for you to choose from. Whole-machine filtration traps 99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, which is perfect for sneezy pet parents. Seven included accessories, including a mattress tool and a low-reach adapter, let you turn this machine into a one-stop cleaning sidekick.
Check out these other home deals happening during Prime Big Deal Days:
Robovac deals
- iRobot Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum $599.99 (Was $999.99)
- Shark AV753 ION Robot Vacuum $129.99 (Was 229.99)
- eufy Clean by Anker, RoboVac G30 Hybrid+, 2-in-1 $289.99 (Was $429.99)
- eufy Clean X9 Pro CleanerBot with MopMaster $649.99 (Was $899.99)
- eufy Clean X8 Pro Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Station $519.99 (Was $699.99)
Upright vacuum deals
- Shark AW201 HydroVac Cordless Pro XL 3-in-1 Vacuum $199.99 (Was $300)
- Shark NV356E Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum $159.99 (Was $199.99)
- Shark IZ362H Anti-Allergen Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum $199.99 (Was $349.99)
- Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum $119.99 (Was $139.99)
- eufy by Anker HomeVac H11 Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner $35.99 (Was $59.99)
- Kenmore DU5080 Bagless Upright Vacuum Lift Cleaner $169.99 (Was $199.99)
- Kenmore DU5092 Bagless Upright Vacuum Carpet Cleaner $179.99 (Was $219.99)
- Miele Triflex HX2 Sprinter Vacuum Cleaner $711.75 (Was $949)
- Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine $129.99 (Was $239.99)
- Hoover MAXLife Pro Pet Swivel Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner $139.99 (Was $209.99)
- Hoover Smartwash Automatic Carpet Cleaner $189.99 (Was $279.99)
- Hoover ONEPWR WindTunnel Emerge Pet Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum $199 (Was $329.99)
- LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $167.99 (Was $239.99)
Cookware deals
- Paris Hilton Iconic Nonstick Pots and Pans Set $64 (Was $129.99)
- GreenLife Soft Grip Healthy Ceramic Nonstick 16 Piece Kitchen Set $79.99 (Was $119.99)
- GreenLife Soft Grip Healthy Ceramic Nonstick 23-Piece Set $129.99 (Was $199.99)
- Ninja Foodi NeverStick PossiblePan Set with 4-Quart Capacity Pan, Steamer/Strainer Basket, Glass Lid & Integrated Spatula $79.99 (Was $129.99)
- Ninja K32014 Foodi NeverDull Premium Knife System $179.99 (Was $299.99)
- Lenox Blue Bay Flatware Piece Set, 20 Count, Metallic $104.97 (Was $149.95)
- Lenox Lx Collective Black Accent Plates $48.97 (Was $69.95)
- OXO Good Grips 3-Piece Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Set $41.97 (Was $59.95)
- OXO Good Grips 3-Piece Stainless-Steel Mixing Bowl Set, White $41.97 (Was $59.95)
- KitchenAid Hard Anodized Induction Nonstick Frying Pans/Skillet Set $78.99 (Was $109.99)
- Ayesha Curry Home Collection Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set $69.99 (Was $99.99)
- Nuwave 18/8 Stainless Steel Ultimate Cookware Set $47.99 (Was $79.99)
Appliance deals
- Oster Convection Oven $139.99 (Was $199.99)
- Oster Blender $69.54 (Was $109.99)
- Ninja BL770AMZ Mega Kitchen System $119.99 (Was $199.99)
- Ninja CFP307 DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System $149.99 (Was $239.99)
- Miele CM5300 Coffee System $799 (Was $1,399)
- Mr. Coffee One-Touch CoffeeHouse+ Espresso $233.99 (Was $349.99)
- Mr. Coffee Simple Grind 14 Cup Coffee Grinder $15.39 (Was $21.99)
- Brita Water Filter for Sink $24.99 (Was $37.79)
- Brita XL Water Filter Dispenser for Tap and Drinking Water $26.59 (Was $37.99)
- NUWAVE Brio 8-Qt Air Fryer $98.79 (Was $129.99)
- Nuwave Bravo Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo $169.99 (Was $199.99)
- GE Tilt-Head Electric Stand Mixer $149 (Was $299)
- GoveeLife Smart Electric Kettle Temperature Control $62.99 (Was $89.99)
- nutribullet Smart Touch Blender 1500W $83.99 (Was $139.99)
- nutribullet Pro+ 1200 Watt Personal Blender $79.99 (Was $119.99)
Air purifier and humidifier deals
- LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Home Large Room with HEPA Filter $174.99 (Was $249.99)
- LEVOIT LV600S Smart Warm and Cool Mist Humidifier $93.49 (Was $109.99)
- LEVOIT Smart Cool Mist Top Fill Humidifier $46.49 (Was $54.99)
- LEVOIT (Last 60-Hour) Humidifier $68.59 (Was $78.99)
- Nuwave Air Purifiers for Home Large Room Up to 1361 Sq Ft $110.49 (Was $129.99)
- Kenmore PM2010 Air Purifier with H13 True HEPA Filter $119.99 (Was $149.99)
- GoveeLife Smart Dehumidifier for Basement $139.99 (Was $199.99)
- GoveeLife 36″ Smart Tower Fan for Bedroom $62.99 (Was $89.99)
- GoveeLife Smart Humidifier for Bedroom $32.19 (Was $45.99)
- GoveeLife Smart Space Heater $34.99 (Was $49.99)