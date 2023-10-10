We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

They say spring is the best time to clean, but we argue that fall is the best time to get your home into tip-top shape. Rainy autumn days and snowy winter nights mean you’ll spend a lot of time indoors—might as well make a mean cup of coffee and vacuum your entire place while snowed in. Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days—happening today and tomorrow—give you a chance to upgrade your appliances and vacuums so dust bunnies don’t have a chance to hibernate.

You’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of most of these deals, so be sure you’re signed up before making a purchase.

From stairs to pet hair, this vacuum tackles it all with ease. It offers an hour of run time, with a power trigger enabling you to use power only where you need it. A clear LCD screen shows power modes, maintenance alerts, and the remaining run time to the second. Speaking of cleaning modes, there are three of them for you to choose from. Whole-machine filtration traps 99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, which is perfect for sneezy pet parents. Seven included accessories, including a mattress tool and a low-reach adapter, let you turn this machine into a one-stop cleaning sidekick.

Check out these other home deals happening during Prime Big Deal Days:

