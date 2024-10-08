Save up to 46% on Govee smart lights for inside and outside during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days Sale

You can upgrade the vibes in any living space or improve the performance of your TV with these discounted LED strips and outdoor lights.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted on Oct 8, 2024 4:00 AM EDT

Lighting can make or break a space’s vibe. Right now, during Amazon’s Prime Day sale (formally known as Prime Big Deal Days), Govee has deeply dropped the price of just about every smart lighting product it makes. That includes stuff like the essential strip lights (which can actually improve your TV-watching experience if used correctly) and outdoor lighting. As with all Prime Day deals, some of the most popular models will likely sell out quickly, so jump on them before they’re gone.

Govee LED Strip Lights 100ft, LED Lights for Bedroom, WiFi RGB LED Lights Work with Alexa and Google $44.99 (was $76.99)

Govee 100-foot strip lights on sale for Amazon Prime Day

Govee

This 100-foot strip is a great way to add LED lighting around your entire room. Or, if you’re trying to light a larger space, you can string a few together and manage them with the same app. These LEDs offer seemingly endless colors and the ability to sync up to music so you can turn your room into a full-on club if you want. Or, put on some James Taylor and chill out to some cool blue tones. These lights are durable, easy to set up, and offer levels of customization that the really cheap knock-offs can’t touch.

