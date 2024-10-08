Save up to 46% on Govee smart lights for inside and outside during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days Sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Lighting can make or break a space’s vibe. Right now, during Amazon’s Prime Day sale (formally known as Prime Big Deal Days), Govee has deeply dropped the price of just about every smart lighting product it makes. That includes stuff like the essential strip lights (which can actually improve your TV-watching experience if used correctly) and outdoor lighting. As with all Prime Day deals, some of the most popular models will likely sell out quickly, so jump on them before they’re gone.
Govee LED Strip Lights 100ft, LED Lights for Bedroom, WiFi RGB LED Lights Work with Alexa and Google $44.99 (was $76.99)
This 100-foot strip is a great way to add LED lighting around your entire room. Or, if you’re trying to light a larger space, you can string a few together and manage them with the same app. These LEDs offer seemingly endless colors and the ability to sync up to music so you can turn your room into a full-on club if you want. Or, put on some James Taylor and chill out to some cool blue tones. These lights are durable, easy to set up, and offer levels of customization that the really cheap knock-offs can’t touch.
Govee indoor light deals
- Govee TV Backlight 3 Lite with Fish-Eye Correction Function Sync to 55-65 Inch TVs $59 (was $89)
- Govee Envisual TV LED Backlight T2 with Dual Cameras $79 (was $139)
- Govee Curtain Lights, Smart LED Curtain Lights, Color Changing Wall Lights $85 (was $129)
- Govee 100ft RGBIC LED Strip Lights, Smart LED Lights Work with Alexa and Google Assistant $45 (was $73)
- Govee Envisual TV Backlight T2 with Dual Cameras, 16.4ft RGBIC Wi-Fi LED Backlights for 75-85 inch TV $99 ($159)
- Govee Floor Lamp 2 with Matter, RGBIC Warm Cool White LED Floor Lamp $99 (was $149)
- Govee TV Backlight 3 Lite with Fish-Eye Correction Function Sync to 75-85 Inch TVs, 16.4ft $75 (was $109)
- Govee 100ft LED Strip Lights, Bluetooth RGB LED Lights with App Control $14.99 (was $24.99)
- Govee Outdoor Spot Lights, IP65 Waterproof Uplight Spotlights, Halloween Decoration $59 (was $89)
- Govee x Evangelion Gaming Wall Light, RGBIC Glide Wall Light $139 (was $199)
Govee outdoor light deals
- Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights, Smart RGBIC Outdoor Lights $179 (was $279)
- Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights, Smart RGBIC Outdoor Lights $279 (was $419)
- Govee Smart Outdoor String Lights H7021, RGBIC Warm White 96ft (2 Ropes of 48ft) $58 (was $99)
- Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights, Smart RGBIC Outdoor Lights $99 (was $159)
- Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro, 200ft with 120 RGBIC LED Lights for Daily and Accent Lighting $489 (was $699)
- Govee Outdoor String Lights H7015 with 15 Dimmable RGBIC LED Bulbs, 48ft IP65 Waterproof $24.99 (was $48.99)
- Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro, 100ft with 60 RGBIC LED Lights for Daily and Accent Lighting $279 (was $399)
- Govee Smart Outdoor String Lights 2, 144ft RGBIC Outdoor Lights with Dimmable Warm White LED Bulbs $129 (was $169)
- Govee Smart Outdoor String Lights H7020, RGBIC Warm White 48ft LED Bulbs for Halloween Decoration $48.99 (was $59.99)