Bluetti solar generators are at their lowest prices of the year during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale

Get a portable power station for as little as $449 during Amazon's big annual sale. Save big on models with solar panels, too.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted on Oct 8, 2024 4:15 AM EDT

Bluetti solar generator with solar panel on a plain background on-sale for Prime Big Deal Day
Bluetti

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The best time to buy a portable power station or battery backup is before you need one. Right now, Amazon has the most popular BLUETTI models on sale at their cheapest prices of the year. That includes the 448Wh AC50B, which is just $279. Even on-sale, we’ve only seen it hit $299 at its very lowest. The deals also include some more robust models that come with solar panels to make them full-fledged solar generators. Jump on them before they sell out.

BLUETTI Portable Power Station AC50B, 448Wh LiFePO4 Battery Backup $279 (was $399)

Bluetti AC50B solar generator on a plain background on-sale for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Bluetti

This 448Wh portable power station offers a pair of USB-C ports, a USB-A port, two standard AC outlets, a DC output, and an RV port. It weighs less than 15 pounds, can charge a flagship smartphone roughly 15 times, and it’s even powerful enough to run a mini-fridge for a few hours. Plus, it relies on a LiFePo4 battery instead of the older lithium-ion models, so it will last much longer over tons of charges.

Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond. He lives in upstate New York with his family, a three-legged dog, and a truly unreasonable collection of hundreds of vintage film cameras and lenses. 

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.