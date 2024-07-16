These are the best headphones we’re buying during Amazon Prime Day 2024

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Here at ye olde GOODS by popular science HQ we start most days with playlists more often than we do pleasantries. Trading songs for testing out audio gear is something we love almost as much as sharing audio gear recommendations. So when we see something like high-end headphones at their lowest price ever during Amazon Prime Day 2024, we gotta spread the word. Maybe you’ve been considering AirPods at a deep discount but are buy-curious about adding some high-end full-sized headphones to your collection. Well, you’ve come to the right place for that and other aural experimentation. We’ve pulled together a list of headphones, earbuds, and IEMs that are seeing the kind of deep discounts that you don’t want to miss.
Focal Celestee Closed-Back Over-Ear Headphones $699 (Was $999)
French luxury audio company Focal introduced its first headphone in 2016, and in the years since its enviable audio accessories have become a first recommendation and aspirational purchase for aspiring audiophiles. The company’s headphones aren’t cheap, but they’re not all at summit-fi prices, either—especially during Prime Day 2024 when you can get the Celestee for $699, which is $300 off its usual price of $999. Featuring custom-designed 40mm aluminum-magnesium “M”-shaped dome drivers, the Celestee offers full-range sound—a frequency response of 5 Hz – 23 kHz—with the exceptional dynamics and impeccable balance you can expect from Focal. Closed-back headphones with a portable player-friendly impedance of 35 ohms, you can even enjoy the Celestee on the go. And while there are great wireless headphones out there (all you gotta do is keep scrolling here to find some), music lovers know you should keep the cord with you for the music that really strikes a chord in you. Once you sample the bass extension and treble precision that comes from bespoke drivers, you’ll know your money was well-spent.
Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless Special Edition $125 (Was $199)
This Amazon Prime Day-exclusive bundle deal pairs the Sennheiser ACCENTUM SE Bluetooth headphones with a BTD 600 USB-A/USB-C Dongle, meaning you can set up a stable aptX Adaptive/AAC/SBC connection from any PC, Mac, Android device, or iPhone/iPad. That’s great news because you’ll want to enjoy every bit of the ACCENTUM’s 37mm drivers and 50-hour playtime, whether you’re at your desk or on the go. And hybrid ANC ensures you can stay lost in the music or capable of clearly hearing a meeting. Want even more powerful ANC and sound personaliztion features? Pick up other Bluetooth headphones hitting their all-time price lows, such as the Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus for $169 (regularly $230) or step up to the flagship Sennheiser Momentum 4 with even more expressive 42mm drivers and aptX Adaptive, just $249 (regularly $380).
More of the best personal audio deals:
Sennheiser headphones/earbuds/IEMs deals
- Sennheiser IE 200 In-Ear Audiophile Headphones $95 (Was $149)
- Sennheiser IE 600 in-Ear Audiophile Headphones $499 (Was $799)
- Sennheiser HD 600 Audiophile Hi-Res Open Back Dynamic Headphone $285 (Was $449)
- Sennheiser HD 660S2 Wired Audiophile Stereo Headphones $379 (Was $599)
- Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport Earbuds with Sport Sound Tuning and Adaptive ANC $280 (Was $329)
Bowers & Wilkins headphones/earbuds deals
- Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e Over-Ear ANC Bluetooth Headphones $254 (Was $399)
- Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 True Wireless ANC Earbuds $259 (Was $399)
Sony headphones/earbuds deals
- Sony ULT WEAR ANC Wireless Headphones with Alexa Built-in, Massive Bass $159 (Was $199)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise-Canceling Overhead Headphones $198 (Was $348)
- Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones with Auto Noise Canceling Optimizer $298 (Was $399)
- Sony WF-1000XM5 True Wireless Bluetooth ANC Earbuds $228 (Was $299)
- Sony BRAVIA Theater U Wireless Wearable TV Speaker with Bluetooth $148 (Was $299)
Bose headphones/earbuds deals
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless ANC Over-the-Ear Headphones with Spatial Audio $349 (Was $429)
- Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth ANC Headphones $229 (Was $349)
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless ANC Earbuds with Spatial Audio $229 (Was $299)
Audio-Technica headphones deals
- Audio-Technica ATH-M30x Professional Studio Monitor Headphones $53 (Was $69)
- Audio-Technica ATH-M40x Professional Studio Monitor Headphone $75 (Was $99)
- Audio-Technica ATH-M50X Professional Studio Monitor Headphones $120 (Was $149)
FiiO IEM deals
- FiiO FH11 HiFi 1DD+1BA Hybrid Driver IEM $44 (Was $55)
- FiiO FH3 Wired High-Resolution MMCX 1DD+2BA IEM $88 (Was $108)
- FiiO FH15 1DD + 3 Knowles BA Wired Earphone $159 (Was $199)
- FiiO FH9 Wired High-Resolution 1DD+6BA Earphone $449 (Was $559)
Linsoul IEM deals
- Linsoul THIEAUDIO HYPE 2 2DD + 2BA HiFi Earphone $225 (Was $299)
- Linsoul THIEAUDIO Hype 4 2DD+4BA HiFi IEM w/ Sonion Driver $319 (Was $399)
- Linsoul Kiwi Ears Orchestra Lite 8BA IEM w/ 4-core 7N OFC Cable $199 (Was $249)
- Linsoul Kiwi Ears Quartet 2DD+2BA Hybrid In-Ear Monitor $88 (Was $109)
- Linsoul Kiwi Ears Quintet 1DD + 2BA + 1 Planar + 1 PZT Hybrid Driver Earphone $175 (Was $219)
Edifier headphones/earbuds deals
- Edifier STAX SPIRIT S3 Wireless Planar Magnetic Headphone w/ Snapdragon Sound $262 (Was $349)
- Edifier WH700NB Wireless ANC Bluetooth 5.3 Over-Ear Headphones $34 (Was $49)
- Edifier NeoBuds Pro 2 ANC Earbuds with Spatial Audio, LDAC & LHDC & AAC $99 (Was $129)
OneOdio headphones deals
- OneOdio Pro-10 Wired Over-Ear Headphones for Studio Monitoring & DJ Mixing $28 (Was $35)
- OneOdio Pro-50 Hi-Res Over-Ear Headphones w/ 50mm drivers for Studio Monitoring and Mixing $39 (Was $50)
- OneOdio Monitor 60 High-Resolution Professional Studio Headphones $68 (Was $80)
- OneOdio A70 Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones w/ 40mm drivers, 72H Playtime & wired playback $40 (Was $55)
1MORE headphones/earbuds/IEMs deals
- 1MORE SonoFlow ANC Bluetooth Headphones w/ LDAC for Hi-Res Wireless & 70H Playtime $60 (Was $80)
- 1MORE Penta Driver Wired High-Fidelity Earphones w/ 1DD + 4 Planar units $135 (Was $170)
- 1MORE Triple Driver Hi-Res Earphones w/ 1DD + 2BA $50 (Was $68)
- 1MORE Fit SE S30 Open Sports Earbuds w/ Ear Hooks, Bluetooth 5.3 $48 (Was $70)
EarFun headphones/earbuds deals
- EarFun Air Pro 3 ANC Earbuds, Bluetooth 5.3 w/ Qualcomm® aptX Adaptive $49 (Was $82)
- EarFun Air 2 Bluetooth 5.3 Earbuds w/ 10mm Drivers and LDAC $39 (Was $49)
- EarFun Free Pro 3 Noise-Cancelling Wireless Earbuds w/ Qualcomm aptX Adaptive Snapdragon Sound $59 (Was $79)
- EarFun Wave Pro ANC Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones w/ LDAC Hi-Res Sound $55 (Was $79)
Treblab headphones/earbuds deals
- TREBLAB Z2 Over-the-Ear ANC Bluetooth 5.0 Workout Headphones $70 (Was $120)
- TREBLAB Z7 Pro Hybrid ANC aptX HD Wireless Over-the-Ear Headphones $110 (Was $150)
- TREBLAB X3 Pro Bluetooth 5.3 Sports Earbuds with Earhook $46 (Was $100)
Skullcandy headphones/earbuds deals
- Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones w/ Sensory Bass $135 (Was $229)
- Skullcandy Hesh Evo Wireless Headphones w/ 36Hr Battery $65 (Was $105)
- Skullcandy Rail Wireless Earbuds w/ 42Hr Battery, Skull-iQ, Alexa Enabled $40 (Was $80)
- Skullcandy Push Active Wireless Earbuds w/ earhooks, 43Hr Battery, Skull-iQ, Alexa Enabled $47 (Was $80)
- Skullcandy Grind Wireless Earbuds w/ 40Hr Battery, Skull-iQ, Alexa Enabled $37 (Was $80)
ACEFAST earbuds deals
- ACEFAST T6 Wireless Translucent Earbuds with ENC Noise-Canceling $22 (Was $30)
- ACEFAST T8 Bluetooth 5.3 Translucent Earbuds w/ LED Power Display, Wireless Charging Case & Touch Controls $37 (Was $50)
- ACEFAST T9 True Wireless Earbuds 5.3 Headphones with ENC Noise Canceling & LED Power Display $25 (Was $33)