These are the best headphones we’re buying during Amazon Prime Day 2024

Here at ye olde GOODS by popular science HQ we start most days with playlists more often than we do pleasantries. Trading songs for testing out audio gear is something we love almost as much as sharing audio gear recommendations. So when we see something like high-end headphones at their lowest price ever during Amazon Prime Day 2024, we gotta spread the word. Maybe you’ve been considering AirPods at a deep discount but are buy-curious about adding some high-end full-sized headphones to your collection. Well, you’ve come to the right place for that and other aural experimentation. We’ve pulled together a list of headphones, earbuds, and IEMs that are seeing the kind of deep discounts that you don’t want to miss.

And if you’re not currently an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here to take advantage of all the deals rolling out July 16-17.

French luxury audio company Focal introduced its first headphone in 2016, and in the years since its enviable audio accessories have become a first recommendation and aspirational purchase for aspiring audiophiles. The company’s headphones aren’t cheap, but they’re not all at summit-fi prices, either—especially during Prime Day 2024 when you can get the Celestee for $699, which is $300 off its usual price of $999. Featuring custom-designed 40mm aluminum-magnesium “M”-shaped dome drivers, the Celestee offers full-range sound—a frequency response of 5 Hz – 23 kHz—with the exceptional dynamics and impeccable balance you can expect from Focal. Closed-back headphones with a portable player-friendly impedance of 35 ohms, you can even enjoy the Celestee on the go. And while there are great wireless headphones out there (all you gotta do is keep scrolling here to find some), music lovers know you should keep the cord with you for the music that really strikes a chord in you. Once you sample the bass extension and treble precision that comes from bespoke drivers, you’ll know your money was well-spent.

This Amazon Prime Day-exclusive bundle deal pairs the Sennheiser ACCENTUM SE Bluetooth headphones with a BTD 600 USB-A/USB-C Dongle, meaning you can set up a stable aptX Adaptive/AAC/SBC connection from any PC, Mac, Android device, or iPhone/iPad. That’s great news because you’ll want to enjoy every bit of the ACCENTUM’s 37mm drivers and 50-hour playtime, whether you’re at your desk or on the go. And hybrid ANC ensures you can stay lost in the music or capable of clearly hearing a meeting. Want even more powerful ANC and sound personaliztion features? Pick up other Bluetooth headphones hitting their all-time price lows, such as the Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus for $169 (regularly $230) or step up to the flagship Sennheiser Momentum 4 with even more expressive 42mm drivers and aptX Adaptive, just $249 (regularly $380).

