We love the Bird Buddy smart bird feeder camera and it’s at its lowest price ever for Prime Day

We love the Bird Buddy. This smart feeder camera was the most popular item with our readers last Prime Day, and now it’s back on sale and even cheaper than before for October Prime Day (aka Amazon Big Deals Day). There are two versions, one which includes solar charging on its roof (which we recommend) and one without. If you don’t opt for solar charging, you’ll have to charge the battery every five to 15 days, which may not be that convenient, depending on placement.

I would definitely recommend the solar roof so that you don’t have to think about charging the camera.

It looks like a typical bird feeder, but the Bird Buddy has a built-in HD camera with a wide-angle lens specifically designed to get up-close shots of any feathered friends that visit. The companion app can use built-in AI to identify and inform you about birds that come to the feeder. It also has an alert function, so it can tell you when your new winged pals are having a meal. The solar roof continuously charges the battery during the day, which makes taking it down to charge much less frequent, or maybe even completely unnecessary. It’s both wildly entertaining and very educational, which is rare.

Want to save $20? This is a version without the solar roof (but the upgraded version is worth it, trust us):

