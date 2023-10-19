We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The holiday season means a lot of cooking and baking for a crowd, which is significantly more difficult if you wait until Black Friday to outfit your kitchen. Save yourself the hassle—and give yourself more time to get acquainted with your new gear—by saving on a bunch of Ninja appliances on Amazon right now. You’ll beat the holiday rush and save a bunch of money at the same time.

Counterspace is premium kitchen real estate, so we’re advocates for getting appliances with multiple functions. Ninja’s multi-cooker has 14 settings, including bake, air fry, proof, sous vide, toast, steam, seat, sautee, and broil. All of these functions can be accessed from the control panel, which allows you to cycle between functions and change the multi-cooker’s temperature with the push of a button. We like that the smart oven’s buttons are large, which makes them easy to hit, and that the lights next to each current function illuminate when they’re selected.

A big part of this appliance’s appeal is Ninja’s “combi cooking” system. The smart oven comes with a deep cooking pan on the bottom, with a crisper plate and bake tray that can fit on top. This allows you to cook two parts of a single meal simultaneously. In the photo above, you’ll see baked ziti and chicken breasts, which are both being cooked by selecting the “combi meals” function. This cooking system will make a big difference if you’re frequently ordering out due to lack of time. On a big meal day like Thanksgiving, think about the appeal of having multiple sides—or even a few turkey breasts and stuffing—being ready together.

