Our favorite budget air purifier from Levoit is even cheaper during Amazon’s fall Prime Day sale

The leaves are changing, the temperature is dropping … and yet I’m still sneezing and crying from allergies. Plus, the hat man stole all my allergy medication. What is a sniffly girl to do!? If you are a perennial allergy warrior, air purifiers are some of the most versatile appliances you can have in your home, and Levoit makes some of our favorite ones. They’re quiet, filter the air quickly, and you can’t beat their price point. Our best budget air purifier pick, the Levoit Core 300-P, is even cheaper than before thanks to Amazon’s October Prime Day (Aka Amazon Prime Big Deal Days). If you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free, 30-day trial to take advantage of these massive deals from Oct. 8-9.

I absolutely love this air purifier. I have multiple of them in my home—one in the bedroom and one in the living room—and I’d keep one in every room if I didn’t have a rotating selection of air purifiers to test. My asthmatic cat wheezes less, and no one in the household has gotten sick since buying them. Is it because of this air purifier? All signs point to “yes.”

This cheap air purifier targets smoke, dust, and pollen, along with some bacteria and viruses. Four specialty replacement filters include a pet allergy option and a toxin absorber for particularly smoky or smoggy areas. Like higher-end, premium air purifiers, this Levoit air purifier features timer settings and a sleep mode. The display lights can be turned off to ensure a pitch-black room when sleeping. It resembles a whooshing fan at its highest setting, but that’s quieter than other air purifiers I’m testing.

If you’re looking for the best air purifier for pets, I recommend the Levoit Core P350. It has a Pet-Lock function that prevents furry friends from accidentally futzing with the settings (This setting is also great if you have real human children). If you’re looking for an air purifier for mold, I recommend the Levoit EverestAir thanks to its three-stage filter that retains particles as small as .3 microns. It’s almost like you brought mountain air into your home.

