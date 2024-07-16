I love this Waterpik professional flosser, and it’s 50% off for Prime Day

There’s not much you need to brush and floss efficiently. However, adding a water flosser steps up your oral hygiene game, especially in combination with flossing and brushing. Waterpik is a brand synonymous with water flossing—it’s the only thing the company sells, which means they’re dedicated to pushing the envelope when it comes to precise water squirting. The company offering its Aquarius water flosser at half off for Prime members as part of Prime Day, which gives you a professional-level clean at home. That’s even less than the entry-level Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser, currently priced at $59.99 If you’re not a Prime member, you’ll only save 33%—still a decent bit of savings, but not as much as the member-exclusive deal.

If you’re not currently an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here to take advantage of all the deals rolling out July 16-17.

I love my Waterpik water flosser. My teeth feel a new level of clean when I use it, and I’m always recommending it to friends. Dentists recommend the brand, too. In fact. the company was the first water flosser brand to earn the American Dental Association (ADA) seal of approval. The Aquarius includes 10 settings for clean fit for you. A built-in timer/pacer pauses at 30 seconds and one minute to help track flossing time. The reservoir holds 22 ounces of water and is dishwater-safe. The small handle makes for easy maneuvering around your mouth, and seven different tips mean everyone in the family gets their own flossing head without sharing germs. Along with white, it comes in black, navy, and grey to match your goth or new build gray bathroom.

I’m definitely eyeing the Aquarius since it’s such a good deal and a huge step up from the Waterpik Cordless Express I currently use. Don’t wait to click “Add to cart”—this is a limited-time deal that people are happily claiming as I type.