TCL’s 75-inch QM85 TV blew my mind—and it’s $670 off for Prime Day

TCL’s QM85 is, without question, the best 4K television I have ever tested. The 75-inch model has turned my basement into a movie theater in ways I thought only possible using a projector. Its size is immediately impressive, but, as always, it’s what’s on the inside that counts. The QD-Mini LED panel TCL uses has 5,000 local dimming zones, which allows its AIPQ Processor to manage the brightness level of tiny slivers of the screen. The result is contrast that’s similar—or to my eye better—than what you’d find on an OLED screen. When watching 4K UHD movies, colors pop, but I was especially impressed while watching The Beatles’ 1964 classic “A Hard Day’s Night.” The film is in black and white, but I was astonished by how much detail I could see due to the QM85’s incredible contrast. And you’ll be astonished at how much money you’ll save on this TV during Amazon’s October Prime Day (aka Prime Big Deal Days).
TCL 75-inch QM85 $1,326.99 (Was $1,999.99)
Playing video games on the TV was similarly delightful. Whether I was playing through rounds of “Mario Party” on the Nintendo Switch or “Visions of Mana,” a recent game released for the XBOX Series X, the results were always consistent. When playing games with HDR (high dynamic range), the colors looked especially lush. And thanks to the QM85’s HDMI 2.1 ports and 144Hz VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) panel, I could play cutting-edge games at their highest levels of fidelity.
The difference in quality between the QM8 and TVs released even a couple of years ago is shocking. Support for the latest HDR video standards like Dolby Vision IQ, HDR 10+, and HLG ensures films and games released years in the future are always going to look their best. Yes, the QM85 is still a big financial commitment, but this Prime Big Deal Days discount makes it a must-have for any serious cinephile or gamer who demands the absolute best. Remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.
Here are even more TCL Prime Day TV Deals
- TCL 40-Inch Class S3 1080p LED Smart TV, $139.99 (Was $189.99)
- TCL 65-Inch Class S5 4K Smart TV, $369.99 (Was $449.99)
- TCL 75-Inch Class Q65 QLED 4K Smart TV, $599.99 (Was $749.99)
- TCL NXTFRAME 55-Inch Class QLED 4K Smart TV, $799.99 (Was $1,499.99)
- TCL 85-Inch Q68 QLED Pro 4K UHD Smart TV, $1,199.99 (Was $1,499.99)
