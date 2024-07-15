Get Ninja’s CREAMi for its lowest price in two years with this early Prime Day deal

Summer is in full swing, and if you’d like to have ice cream, milkshakes, gelato, sorbet, and frosé at the ready, don’t skip this early Prime Day 2024 deal on Ninja’s CREAMi. The TikTok-famous appliance is marked down to $149.99, which is its lowest price since 2022. A big part of the CREAMi’s appeal is its ease of use. Once you’ve gathered the necessary ingredients in its canister, all you have to do is freeze them for 24 hours, then push a button on its front side to activate your setting of choice. Well, that’s all you have to do after you push “Add to cart,” which you should do ASAP because this deal is so sweet it’ll be gone faster than the treats you make.

The CREAMi will do the rest of the work, churning your ingredients to the exact right consistency. A separate button for mix-ins allows you to add extras and have the CREAMi distribute them evenly within your dessert. The Internet (and Ninja itself) has experimented with how far you can push the CREAMi, creating infinite recipes you can follow. While you do have to wait for your ingredients to freeze, it should only take you about 10 minutes of hands-on time to make homemade ice cream. If you’d like to take your summer dessert skills up to the next level, don’t skip this early Amazon Prime Deal.

