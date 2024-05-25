75+ Memorial Day deals you may actually want to buy

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Memorial Day is here, and you can kick off the weekend by scoring excellent deals on the latest gear. Sifting through thousands of deals can be tedious, but we’ve done the heavy lifting for you by finding the 75+ worth your time and money. Whether you’re shopping for a new mattress, need to upgrade your cookware, or want a Bluetooth speaker to use all summer long, you’ll find it here.
XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Projector $999 (Was $1,699)
If you’re re-doing your home theater system or want to host outdoor movie nights this summer, don’t miss XGIMI’s $700 discount on its Horizon Pro projector. The 4K projector has a 1500 ISO Lumen brightness so that you can see a clear picture with some light pollution, built-in Harman Kardon stereo speakers, and a pair of HDMI ports to plug in a game console or other accessory. The Horizon Pro runs on Android TV, which means you can stream video from thousands of different services—Netflix is the notable exception—without plugging in a media streamer. While powerful, the projector is less than nine inches wide and weighs just 11 pounds, so you can easily carry it around in a backpack. This Memorial Day weekend discount brings the Horizon Pro back down to its lowest price ever, so don’t miss out.
Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler $26 (was $35)
I bought one of these during the Black Friday shopping holiday last year, and I’ve used it almost every single day since. It may not have the same TikTok fame that the Stanley has garnered, but it’s sturdy, comfortable to hold, and keeps drinks cold for up to a full day. Plus, the leak-proof lid has saved my laptop from disaster at least a handful of times.
The best Memorial Day tech deals
- Optoma UHD35X 4K Projector, $899 (Was $1,299)
- Hisense U6HF 50-inch 4K TV, $299.99 (Was $499)
- Amazon 4-Series 55-inch 4K Fire TV, $359.99 (Was $519.99)
- Apple AirPods Max, $449.99 (Was $549)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $29.99 (Was $49.99)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet, $94.99 (Was $139.99)
- Ring Stick Up Cam Battery, $69.99 (Was $99.99)
- Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2, $48.99 (Was $69.99)
- Sony WH-1000XM5, $328 (Was $399.99)
- Beats Solo 4, $149.95 (Was $199.95)
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Over Ear Headphones, $379 (Was $429)
- WYZE Cam Pan v3 Security Camera, $29.98 (Was $39.98)
- Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen), $94.99 (Was $149.99)
- Samsung ViewFinity UR55 4K Monitor, $199.99 (Was $349.99)
- Anker Power Bank Power Station, $99.99 (Was $149.99)
- PMD Beauty Clean Acne Facial Cleansing Device with Silicone Brush & Blue Light Treatment $171.75 (Was $229)
- 22% off Molekule Air Mini+ and 32% off Molekule Air Pro
The best Memorial Day tool deals
- DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver, $139 (Was $239)
- DEKOPRO 228 Piece Tool Set, $59.99 (Was $99.99)
- CRAFTSMAN Mechanics Tool Set, $19.98 (Was $36.98)
- EGO Power+ LB6151 615 CFM Variable-Speed Cordless Leaf Blower, $153 (Was $219.99)
- EGO Power+ ST1523S 15-Inch 56-Volt Lithium-ion POWERLOAD String Trimmer, $229 (Was $269)
- Greenworks Brushless Cordless (Self-Propelled) Lawn Mower, $382.46 (Was $449.95)
- Greenworks Greenworks 24V 12-Inch Cordless String Trimmer/Edger, $97.49 (Was $129.99)
- Greenworks Brushless Mini Chainsaw, $99.97 (Was $159.99)
- Kärcher K1700, 1841 Max PSI, Detergent Tank, On/Off Foot Switch, 3 Nozzles, Hose, Spray Gun and Storage Bin $118 (was $199)
- EGO ST1511T 15-Inch 56-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless String Trimmer Kit Alu Foldable Shaft Battery and Charger Included $153 (was $219)
The best Memorial Day vacuum deals
- BISSELL CleanView Compact Upright Vacuum, $49.99 (Was $59.99)
- Shark HV301 Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Bagless Vacuum, $129.99 (Was $249.99)
- Eureka NEC280TL RapidClean Pro Cordless Cleaner, $134.97 (Was $149.99)
- Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum, $349.99 (Was $469.99)
- Yeedi vac 2 pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, $211 (Was $249.99)
- Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum, $349.99 (Was $599)
- ECOVACS DEEBOT N10 PLUS Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, $349.99 (Was $649.99)
- Roborock Q8 Max Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner, $399.99 (Was $599.99)
- iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO Robot Vacuum and Braava Jet, $498.99 (Was $899)
The best Memorial Day kitchen deals
- ThermoPro Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer, $9.49 (Was $16.99)
- Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler, $26 (Was $35)
- Chefman 4.5L Dual Cook Pro Deep Fryer with Basket, $62.99 (Was $79.99)
- Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker, $69.99 (Was $89.99)
- Instant Pot 10QT Air Fryer, 7-in-1 Smart Oven, $99.95 (Was $149.99)
- Farberware Countertop Microwave, $99.99 (Was $149.99)
- Ninja Detect Power Blender Pro, $149.99 (Was $179.99)
- Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine, $153.97 (Was $219.95)
- Gevi Household V2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker, $399.99 (Was $499.99)
- 20% off sitewide at Our Place
The best Memorial Day grill deals
- Coleman RoadTrip 225 Portable Stand-Up Propane Grill, $198.99 (Was $274.99)
- Coleman RoadTrip 285 Portable Stand-Up Propane Grill, $239.99 (Was $319.99)
- Charbroil Performance Series 4-Burner Propane Gas Stainless Steel Grill, $279.99 (Was $349.99)
- Ninja OG850 Woodfire Pro XL Outdoor Grill & Smoker, $339.99 (Was $399.99)
- Pit Boss PB440D2 Wood Pellet Grill, $349.99 (Was $449.99)
- Traeger Grills Pro 575 Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker, $599.95 (Was $799.99)
The best Memorial Day mattress deals
- Save 20% off sitewide at Naturepedic when you use the promo code MEMORIAL20 at checkout.
- Get 40% off and two free pillows at Helix.
- Save 30% on all mattresses at Casper.
- Save 30% off mattresses at Brooklyn Bedding.
- Receive 30% off bundles and 20% off everything else at Parachute.
- Use code MEML20 for 20% off all products $19.95 & up at Cabaeu.
The best Memorial Day generator deals
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240, $175 (Was $239.99)
- EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station RIVER 2 Pro, $429 (Was $599)
- EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station DELTA 2, $599 (Was $999)
- Jackery Solar Generator 1000, $999 (Was $1,649)
- Jackery 1000 Plus Solar Generator, $1,199 (Was $1,699)
The best Memorial Day outdoor deals
- Igloo Backpack Coolers (18-30 Can) $54 (was $69)
- Igloo Portable Sports Cooler Water Beverage Dispenser with Flat Seat Lid $30 (was $40)
- Igloo Marine Ultra Coolers $100 (was $125)
- Igloo 150 QT White Marine Polar Contour Insulated Cooler $100 (was $129)
- Get 20% off bundles at Rux.
- Save 10% on hard coolers, 15% on soft coolers, and 20% on drinkware at RTIC.
- Receive up to 30% off pizza ovens and accessories at Ooni.
- Save $100 off a Roccbox, $150 off a Dome S1, and $200 off a Dome at Gozney.
- Get up to 30% off sitewide at Solo Stove.
- Up to $700 off Saunas and Plunges at SunHome Saunas