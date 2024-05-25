75+ Memorial Day deals you may actually want to buy

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Brandt Ranj / Popular Science

Memorial Day is here, and you can kick off the weekend by scoring excellent deals on the latest gear. Sifting through thousands of deals can be tedious, but we’ve done the heavy lifting for you by finding the 75+ worth your time and money. Whether you’re shopping for a new mattress, need to upgrade your cookware, or want a Bluetooth speaker to use all summer long, you’ll find it here.

If you’re re-doing your home theater system or want to host outdoor movie nights this summer, don’t miss XGIMI’s $700 discount on its Horizon Pro projector. The 4K projector has a 1500 ISO Lumen brightness so that you can see a clear picture with some light pollution, built-in Harman Kardon stereo speakers, and a pair of HDMI ports to plug in a game console or other accessory. The Horizon Pro runs on Android TV, which means you can stream video from thousands of different services—Netflix is the notable exception—without plugging in a media streamer. While powerful, the projector is less than nine inches wide and weighs just 11 pounds, so you can easily carry it around in a backpack. This Memorial Day weekend discount brings the Horizon Pro back down to its lowest price ever, so don’t miss out.



I bought one of these during the Black Friday shopping holiday last year, and I’ve used it almost every single day since. It may not have the same TikTok fame that the Stanley has garnered, but it’s sturdy, comfortable to hold, and keeps drinks cold for up to a full day. Plus, the leak-proof lid has saved my laptop from disaster at least a handful of times.

The best Memorial Day tech deals

The best Memorial Day tool deals

The best Memorial Day vacuum deals

The best Memorial Day kitchen deals

The best Memorial Day grill deals

The best Memorial Day mattress deals

Save 20% off sitewide at Naturepedic when you use the promo code MEMORIAL20 at checkout.

at checkout. Get 40% off and two free pillows at Helix.

Save 30% on all mattresses at Casper.

Save 30% off mattresses at Brooklyn Bedding.

Receive 30% off bundles and 20% off everything else at Parachute.

Use code MEML20 for 20% off all products $19.95 & up at Cabaeu.

The best Memorial Day generator deals

The best Memorial Day outdoor deals