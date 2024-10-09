Our favorite rechargeable hand warmers are 49% off for October Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you’ve worked with other outdoor gear, you know it’s impossible to pitch a tent or start a fire with cold hands. It’s also difficult to do both of those things with gloves. And sometimes, gloves themselves aren’t enough and you have to grab a pair of the best hand warmers. Disposables are convenient, but wasteful and expensive, sp consider a pair of rechargeable hand warmers. Our favorites from OCOOPA are super-cheap for October Prime Day, aka Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. If you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free, 30-day trial to take advantage of these out-of-this-world deals.

If you’re not in the market for a pair of heated gloves, a rechargeable hand warmer is a cheap way to upgrade your gloves. A full battery lasts between 8-15 hours after 3.5 hours of charging time. Simply plug the device into a USB-C or micro USB-compatible charger. Adjust the heat by selecting one of the three levels based on the outside temperature, calculated for 5, 32, and 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Bonus: You can also use it as a portable charger. You can also get a pack of two if one isn’t enough.

