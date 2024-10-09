Our favorite rechargeable hand warmers are 49% off for October Prime Day

If you won't want to go through yet another box of disposables, consider this rechargeable hand warmer that's on super sale for October Prime Day.

By Amanda Reed

Posted on Oct 9, 2024 5:48 PM EDT

If you’ve worked with other outdoor gear, you know it’s impossible to pitch a tent or start a fire with cold hands. It’s also difficult to do both of those things with gloves. And sometimes, gloves themselves aren’t enough and you have to grab a pair of the best hand warmers. Disposables are convenient, but wasteful and expensive, sp consider a pair of rechargeable hand warmers. Our favorites from OCOOPA are super-cheap for October Prime Day, aka Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. If you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free, 30-day trial to take advantage of these out-of-this-world deals.

OCOOPA Rechargeable Hand Warmer $18.75 (Was $36.99)

A pair of Ocoopa rechargeable hand warmers on a plain background.

OCOOPA

If you’re not in the market for a pair of heated gloves, a rechargeable hand warmer is a cheap way to upgrade your gloves. A full battery lasts between 8-15 hours after 3.5 hours of charging time. Simply plug the device into a USB-C or micro USB-compatible charger. Adjust the heat by selecting one of the three levels based on the outside temperature, calculated for 5, 32, and 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Bonus: You can also use it as a portable charger. You can also get a pack of two if one isn’t enough.

Prices are correct at time of posting but subject to change, so act fast.

Amanda Reed

Updates Writer

Amanda Reed is a commerce updates writer at Popular Science. She makes sure all product round-ups are up-to-date, shares deals happening all over the internet, and reviews various gizmos and gadgets. She lives in Pittsburgh with JunkJunk, a handsome, sad-looking tuxedo cat who only wants wet food and attention.

