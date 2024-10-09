Our favorite rechargeable hand warmers are 49% off for October Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
If you’ve worked with other outdoor gear, you know it’s impossible to pitch a tent or start a fire with cold hands. It’s also difficult to do both of those things with gloves. And sometimes, gloves themselves aren’t enough and you have to grab a pair of the best hand warmers. Disposables are convenient, but wasteful and expensive, sp consider a pair of rechargeable hand warmers. Our favorites from OCOOPA are super-cheap for October Prime Day, aka Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. If you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free, 30-day trial to take advantage of these out-of-this-world deals.
OCOOPA Rechargeable Hand Warmer $18.75 (Was $36.99)
If you’re not in the market for a pair of heated gloves, a rechargeable hand warmer is a cheap way to upgrade your gloves. A full battery lasts between 8-15 hours after 3.5 hours of charging time. Simply plug the device into a USB-C or micro USB-compatible charger. Adjust the heat by selecting one of the three levels based on the outside temperature, calculated for 5, 32, and 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Bonus: You can also use it as a portable charger. You can also get a pack of two if one isn’t enough.
- OCOOPA Quick Charge Rechargeable Hand Warmer $22.39 (Was $27.99)
- OCOOPA Rechargeable Hand Warmers, Blaze Orange $20.71 (Was $34)
- OCOOPA Hand Warmers Rechargeable, 2-Pack, Black $43.98 (Was $54.98)
Prices are correct at time of posting but subject to change, so act fast.
