Say ‘yes chef’ to these Amazon Prime Day deals on All-Clad stainless steel cookware

No kitchen is complete without the right cookware, and you can get an extremely luxe set from All-Clad for $100 off during Amazon's Prime Day. The set, which consists of a fry pan, saute pan, stock pot, and saute pan—plus two lids—allows you to get all the kitchen essentials you'll need in a single click.

Every piece in this set is made from 18/10 stainless steel, and can distribute heat evenly thanks to its D3 tri-ply construction. This is important because having hot and cool spots in your pan can lead to uneven browning or cooking. The pots and pans in this set are all oven safe up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit and is induction compatible, which means it’ll work with any range you have now, or will upgrade to in the future. If you’ve been cooking on scratched up cookware that’s been used day in and day out for decades, do yourself a favor and upgrade to this set from All-Clad.

