I never travel without this powerful USB-C charging brick—and it’s $25 off for Prime Day

Satechi's powerful GaN travel charger turns a regular outlet into a burly charging station with four USB-C ports.

By Brandt Ranj

Posted on Oct 8, 2024 12:32 PM EDT

I vary my travel kit depending on where I’m going, but a few pieces of gear are non-negotiable. Satechi’s GaN Travel Charger is one of those items, and it’s currently on sale during Amazon’s October sale (aka Prime Big Deal Days). The four-port charger comes with modular adapters that snap into the charger itself and allow you to plug it directly into U.S., European, Australian, and UK outlets. I’m writing this post while traveling in Croatia, and you can see the charger plugged into a European outlet below.

Satechi GaN Travel Charger $95.99 (Was $119.99)

Satechi GaN Travel Charger plugged into an outlet.

Brandt Ranj / Popular Science

Having a single charger that can top up all of my devices simultaneously is hugely important on trips where plugs may be few and far between. I also feel better about using a charger that plugs into a wall rather than using a converter or adapter, as there’s no additional accessory between my devices and the power outlet. Plus, Satechi’s charger offers massive power output. Its top two USB-C ports can deliver up to 140 watts of power, while the third and fourth USB-C ports can output up to 45 watts.

When multiple devices are plugged in simultaneously, the charger will split how much power it sends to each port based on the demands of your devices. Knowing I can recharge my smartphone, tablet, or laptop at their top speed offers peace of mind as I plug them in before heading out for the day. Don’t skip this deal if you travel often—especially in a larger group. And remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

Prices are correct at time of posting but subject to change, so act fast.

