This editor-approved smart telescope from Celestron is almost $150 off during Amazon’s fall Prime Day

The days may be shorter, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t joy to be found in the night sky. Autumn and winter are perfect times for seeking out comets and constellations. In fact, October is one of the best months to stargaze. Sure, you may not be able to view the entire solar system, but pointing out different stars and constellations is a useful life skill and a fantastic party trick. Some of the best telescopes come from Celestron, and they’re on from now until Oct. 9

This Celestron deal, part of Amazon’s October Prime Day (Aka Amazon Prime Big Deal Days), is perfect for those looking to save money while engaging in a new and objectively cool hobby. If you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free, 30-day trial to take advantage of these out-of-this world deals.

I have seen the moon through a telescope in a dark sky community and wish everyone could experience the same wonder and amazement I did. The moon does so much, although she loves causing problems in my life. You can look at planets, stars, and other deep-space objects with our best smart telescope pick, the Celestron-NexStar 130SLT Computerized Telescope. It features a Newtonian reflector optical design with a 130mm-aperture that lets you see the clouds around Jupiter and the moon’s surface in great detail. This smart telescope comes with a database that allows you to track 40,000 galaxies, stars, and more. It’s also Wi-Fi-compatible and comes with interactive sky-simulation software. You’ll be saying “That one is Cassiopeia” in no time.

More Celestron telescope deals: