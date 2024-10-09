KitchenAid’s Artisan Stand Mixer is my dream tool as an avid baker—it’s $100 off for Prime Day

KitchenAid’s stand mixers have been the gold standard of counter appliances for decades. While there are excellent alternatives out there, few have topped it. I’ve had the pleasure of primarily using a KitchenAid Stand Mixer for the past six years, and it’s absolutely worth the investment. That investment is less steep thanks to October Amazon Prime Day (Aka Amazon Big Deal Days). Remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free, 30-day trial here.

The Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer is the model I use, and it’s currently $100 off. This stand mixer hits the sweet spot—baking pun intended—in KitchenAid’s multi-model lineup. Its bowl is big enough to accommodate double batches of cookie dough, cake batter, and whipped meringue. I’ve had no trouble throwing bigger mix-ins—think chocolate chunks or full walnuts—without hearing the motor strain. I found each piece of the mixer, from the speed control shifter to the hinge that moves as you lift and lower the top of the mixer downward, to be very well made, with no signs of wear after regular, repeated use.

KitchenAid bundles this mixer with a dough hook, beater, and whisk attachments, which is everything you’ll need to make thousands of baking recipes. However, the company also offers attachments that allow you to use this stand mixer to make everything from ice cream and pasta to sliced vegetables and freshly ground meat. Many of these attachments are also on sale during October Prime Day, and you can find them below. If I could only recommend one appliance to bakers, the Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer is what I’d choose, so don’t hesitate to pick one up while it’s on sale.

