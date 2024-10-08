The best overall wireless surround sound system just dropped to its lowest price ever for Amazon Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

We are huge fans of Nakamichi’s Shockwafe-series audio gear. In fact, a version of it has been our pick for the best overall wireless surround sound system for several years running. Right now, during Amazon’s October Prime Day (aka Amazon Big Deal Days), Nakamichi has knocked 25 percent or more off the price of these high-end systems. They’re still not cheap, but with these discounts, you can get a truly high-end system for the price of a generic big box setup.

This is the top end of the Shockwafe series, and it comes with a soundbar, four rear satellite speakers, and a pair of wireless subwoofers delivering 1,000 watts of playback pleasure. In short: It booms just how you want it to. The system supports all the major surround sound technologies, including Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. It offers 4K UHD pass-through and connects to up to six playback devices at once. This is a truly high-performance system that you won’t beat without hiring an expensive installer to build you a Tony Soprano-grade home theater.

You don’t have to go all the way to the top end to get great performance, either. Several versions of this system are on sale for even less if you don’t need every single bell and whistle.

