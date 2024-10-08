The best overall wireless surround sound system just dropped to its lowest price ever for Amazon Prime Day

Nakamichi makes the best wireless surround sound systems on the market and they're cheaper than ever before for a limited time.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted on Oct 8, 2024 12:05 PM EDT

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

We are huge fans of Nakamichi’s Shockwafe-series audio gear. In fact, a version of it has been our pick for the best overall wireless surround sound system for several years running. Right now, during Amazon’s October Prime Day (aka Amazon Big Deal Days), Nakamichi has knocked 25 percent or more off the price of these high-end systems. They’re still not cheap, but with these discounts, you can get a truly high-end system for the price of a generic big box setup.

Nakamichi Shockwafe Ultra 9.2.4 Channel 1000W Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar system $977 (was $1,499)

Nakamichi 9.2.4 channel surround sound system on-sale for Prime Day

Nakamichi

This is the top end of the Shockwafe series, and it comes with a soundbar, four rear satellite speakers, and a pair of wireless subwoofers delivering 1,000 watts of playback pleasure. In short: It booms just how you want it to. The system supports all the major surround sound technologies, including Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. It offers 4K UHD pass-through and connects to up to six playback devices at once. This is a truly high-performance system that you won’t beat without hiring an expensive installer to build you a Tony Soprano-grade home theater.

You don’t have to go all the way to the top end to get great performance, either. Several versions of this system are on sale for even less if you don’t need every single bell and whistle.

More of the best audio deals during October Prime Day

Prices are correct at time of posting but subject to change, so act fast.

Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond. He lives in upstate New York with his family, a three-legged dog, and a truly unreasonable collection of hundreds of vintage film cameras and lenses. 

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.