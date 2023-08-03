We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

We’ve hit August (insert that one Tuck Everlasting quote about August), which means it’s way too hot to use the oven. However, the heat doesn’t stop any cravings for french fries, dinosaur nuggets, and mozzarella sticks. Counter space is also an issue—whether you’re an adult in a studio apartment or buying for a college kid who doesn’t have a kitchen. Solve your cooking dilemma without sacrificing space with this Ninja mini air fryer, on sale for 50% off on Amazon.

Don’t let this air fryer’s small size fool you—it can fit up to one pound of french fries, 10 taquitos, and not one, but two Hot Pockets. If you’re looking for scientific measurements, that’s two quarts-worth of space. Regardless, that’s plenty of room to make a post-night-out midnight snack. The basket is dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning, and the cooking basket and crisper plate include a nonstick coating so crumbs don’t overstay their welcome. Plus, you don’t have to worry about waiting near your air fryer while your food is cooking: You get alerted when your food is done.

You won’t get alerted when this deal is done, so snag it before other parents, college kids, and new apartment tenants.

