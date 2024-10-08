Our favorite PFAS-free cookware is over 30% off during Amazon Prime Day

Cooking healthily is a combination of both what and how you cook. For many years, non-stick cookware was made with PFAS (Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances), aka forever chemicals. PFAS-free cookware is just as performant as the older stuff but is made using methods and materials that don’t require using these chemicals. During our test, we found Cuisinart’s Culinary Collection 12-Piece Pots and Pans Set to be the best overall PFAS-free cookware for both its performance and price. But you can get it for 30 percent less than normal during Amazon’s October Prime Day (aka Prime Big Deal Days). Importantly, this deal isn’t officially part of that sale, so you can take advantage of the discount whether you are an active Prime subscriber or not.

A big part of this cookware set’s appeal is its sheer size. With multiple pots, pans, and saucers, you’ll have all the tools you need to cook proteins, vegetables, sauces, and soups right out of the box. My family and I used this cookware to make anything from burgers and sauteed vegetables to a big pot of red sauce, and the cookware was no worse for wear, with no signs of discoloration. We were also pleased with how evenly each piece heated up, so we never had over or undercooked spots on larger pieces of meat.



On top of that, Cuisinart offers this cookware set in striking colors, which will really pop. Aesthetics are secondary to cooking performance when choosing cookware, but it doesn’t hurt. This Cuisinart cookware set has never been cheaper, so if you’ve been considering picking up PFAS-free cookware, don’t miss out.

