Our favorite PFAS-free cookware is over 30% off during Amazon Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Cooking healthily is a combination of both what and how you cook. For many years, non-stick cookware was made with PFAS (Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances), aka forever chemicals. PFAS-free cookware is just as performant as the older stuff but is made using methods and materials that don’t require using these chemicals. During our test, we found Cuisinart’s Culinary Collection 12-Piece Pots and Pans Set to be the best overall PFAS-free cookware for both its performance and price. But you can get it for 30 percent less than normal during Amazon’s October Prime Day (aka Prime Big Deal Days). Importantly, this deal isn’t officially part of that sale, so you can take advantage of the discount whether you are an active Prime subscriber or not.
Cuisinart Culinary Collection 12-Piece Pots and Pans Set $158 (Was $229.95)
A big part of this cookware set’s appeal is its sheer size. With multiple pots, pans, and saucers, you’ll have all the tools you need to cook proteins, vegetables, sauces, and soups right out of the box. My family and I used this cookware to make anything from burgers and sauteed vegetables to a big pot of red sauce, and the cookware was no worse for wear, with no signs of discoloration. We were also pleased with how evenly each piece heated up, so we never had over or undercooked spots on larger pieces of meat.
On top of that, Cuisinart offers this cookware set in striking colors, which will really pop. Aesthetics are secondary to cooking performance when choosing cookware, but it doesn’t hurt. This Cuisinart cookware set has never been cheaper, so if you’ve been considering picking up PFAS-free cookware, don’t miss out.
Check out even more kitchen deals during Prime Day
- KitchenAid Classic Multifunction Can Opener / Bottle Opener, $9.49 (Was $14.99)
- OXO Good Grips Contoured Mess-Free Pepper Grinder, $14.99 (Was $17.95)
- Cuisinart CPK-200 Grilling Prep and Serve Trays, $16.99
- OXO Good Grips Vegetable Chopper, $17.47 (Was $22.99)
- KitchenAid KQ909 Dual Platform Digital Kitchen and Food Scale, $27.99 (Was $34.99)
- Souper Cubes 1 Cup Silicone Freezer Molds With Lids, $29.74 (Was $34.99)
- Magic Bullet Blender, $30.38 (Was $49.99)
- Cuisinart CPS-445, 3-Piece Pizza Grilling Set, $31.72 (Was $39.99)
- OXO Good Grips 3-Piece POP Container Set with Mini Scoops, $31.95 (Was $39.95)
- Cuisinart 20-Piece Deluxe Grill Set, $40.06 (Was $59.99)
- Mr. Coffee 4-Shot Espresso Machine, $47.99 (Was $56.82)
- KitchenAid 3.5 Cup Food Chopper, $49.99 (Was $59.99)
- COSORI Electric Gooseneck Kettle, $55.99 (Was $69.99)
- Cuisinart 11-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set, $59.99 (Was $119.95)
- Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven with Lid, $67.05 (Was $78.90)
- Cuisinart Panini Press, $69.95 (Was $99.95)
- Nutribullet® Pro+ 1200 Watt Personal Blender, $75.98 (Was 129.99)
- COSORI Air Fryer, $85.49 (Was $119.99)
- OXO Good Grips 15-Piece Everyday Kitchen Utensil Set, $94.96 (Was $139.95)
- Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine, $99 (Was $149)
- Ninja NeverStick PossiblePan, $99.99 (Was $129.99)
- Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan, $99 (Was $155)
Prices are correct at time of posting but subject to change, so act fast.
The best Prime Day deals on everything else
- This surprisingly delicious protein powder is nearly half-off for Amazon Prime Day
- I love this Levoit budget air purifier. It’s even cheaper during Amazon’s fall Prime Day sale.
- Get an AnyCubic 3D Printer for up to 43 percent off
- Bluetti solar generators hit their lowest prices of the year for Prime Day
- Snag a rare deal on these Bose noise-canceling earbuds for Prime Day
- Prime Day deal: Save nearly half-off Govee smart lights
- The best Prime Day deals on Jackery solar generators and portable power stations
- We love the Bird Buddy smart bird feeder camera and it’s at its lowest price ever for Prime Day