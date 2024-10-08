Sennheiser headphones I love all year long are up to $200 off this week only for Amazon Prime Day

If you're a personal audio enthusiast looking for audiophile headphones, this is the deal that's tuned perfectly for your tastes.

By Tony Ware

Posted on Oct 8, 2024 5:30 AM EDT

Want some high-end low-end? Vocal about wanting velvetier vocals? Sennheiser makes some of the most comfortable, most capable audiophile headphones, drawing on decades of refinement. Featuring bespoke drivers that can satisfy music fans and gamers alike, Sennheiser wired headphones are the best choice for the majority of listeners looking for elevated audio, especially while they’re available at lower prices for October Prime Day (aka Amazon Prime Big Deal Days).

Sennheiser 660S2 Audiophile Hi-Res Open-Back Dynamic Headphones $399 (Was $599)

Sennheiser-660-S2 headphones on a stand.

Looking for an expansive listen with an expressive midrange? Sennheiser is one of the first names that come to mind when discussing reference-level headphones with low harmonic distortion. Introduced in early 2023, the Sennheiser HD 660S2 is a retooled, bass-reinforced revision in the German audiophile brand’s long-running series of headphones for exploring the silkier parts of the sonic spectrum. The soundstage is wide but precise but now extends into even more dramatic depths—with sub-bass reaching to 70Hz. While the open-back build means there’s no isolation, it also contributes to a toned sense of imaging, making these excellent headphones both for fans of musicality and musculature—the kind of comfortable, masterful set that is as good with heated gaming as it is hot tracks.

