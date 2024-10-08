Grab a Jackery solar generator for the lowest price this year during Amazon Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Jackery regularly takes the top spot in our solar generator and portable power station product tests. Right now, many of the most popular models are at their cheapest prices of the year during Amazon’s Prime Day sale. The discounts get deeper as you get into the higher-end models. They’re more expensive, but that also translates into bigger savings. And you’ll almost certainly never regret having more backup power than you need on an adventure or during an emergency. As with every Prime Day deal, these won’t last, so don’t wait if you want to grab one.
Jackery Solar Generator 300 Plus Portable Power Station with 1X SolarSaga 100W Solar Panel $398 (was $499)
Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300, 293Wh Backup Lithium Battery $169 (was $279)
This is an older version of Jackery’s smallest portable power station with a lithium-ion battery inside, but for $169, it’s hard to scoff at. It offers two full-on A/C outlets, as well as a USB-C and two USB-A ports. Plus, you get a 12v DC port. I have one of these that I keep plugged in on my porch just in case I need it in a pinch. It has come in handy way more than I would have thought.
- Jackery Explorer 600 Plus Portable Power Station 632Wh LiFePO4 Battery $399 (was $499)
- Jackery Solar Generator 600 Plus with 100W Solar Panel, 632Wh LiFePO4 Battery $599 (was $749)
- Jackery Solar Generator 3000 PRO 400W, 3024Wh Power Station with 2x200W Solar Panels $2,199 (was $3,999)
- Jackery Solar Generator 1000, 1002Wh Capacity with 2xSolarSaga 100W Solar Panels $799 (was $1,649)
- Jackery Solar Generator 4000 Kit, Explorer 2000 Plus and 1X PackPlus E2000 Plus Expandable Battery $2,599 (was $4,999)
- Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station, 1002Wh Capacity $479 (was $999)
- Jackery Solar Generator 2000 PRO 2160Wh Capacity with 1XSolar Panel SolarSaga 200W $1,299 (was $2,099)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 2000 Plus, Solar Generator with 2042Wh LiFePO4 Battery $1,299 (was $2,199)
- Jackery Explorer 240 v2 Portable Power Station 2024 New Version, 256Wh LiFePO4 Battery $179 (was $249)
- Jackery Solar Generator 240 v2 and 40W Mini Solar Panel 2024 New Version, 256Wh LiFePO4 Battery $249 (was $349)
- Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Plus 400W, 2042Wh LiFePO4 Battery 3000W Output, Portable Power Station $1,899 (was $3,299)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300, 293Wh Backup Lithium Battery $198 (was $279)
- Jackery Solar Generator 2000 PRO 2160Wh Capacity with 2X SolarSaga 200W $1,799 (was $3,599)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500, 518Wh Outdoor Solar Generator $299 (was $499)
- Jackery Explorer 2000 PRO Portable Power Station, 2160Wh Capacity $999 (was $1,899)
- Jackery 1000 Plus Solar Generator, 1264Wh Portable Power Station with 2xSolarSaga 100W Solar Panels $1,199 (was $1,499)
- Jackery Explorer 1000 Plus Portable Power Station,1264Wh Solar Generator (Solar Panel Not Included) $749 (was $1,199)
- Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Plus Roam Kit, 1264Wh 2000W Portable Power Station + 2 x SolarSaga 100 $979 (was $1,399)
- Jackery Explorer 3000 Pro Solar Generator + Manual Transfer Switch, 3024Wh 3000W Portable Power Station $2,374 (was $3,999)
- Jackery 1000 Plus Solar Generator Kit – 2528Wh Portable Power Station, 2x100W Solar Panels $1,599 (was $2,199)
- Jackery Explorer Kit 6000, Explorer 2000 Plus and 2X PackPlus E2000 Plus Expandable Battery $3,099 (was $4,899)
- Jackery Expansion Battery Pack 1000 Plus, 1264Wh LiFePO4 Battery Pack for Portable Power Station $479 (was $599)
