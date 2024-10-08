Grab a Jackery solar generator for the lowest price this year during Amazon Prime Day

Grab a high-capacity solar generator or portable power station for as low as $398 during Amazon's Prime Day sale.

By Stan Horaczek

Updated on Oct 8, 2024 4:29 AM EDT

Jackery regularly takes the top spot in our solar generator and portable power station product tests. Right now, many of the most popular models are at their cheapest prices of the year during Amazon’s Prime Day sale. The discounts get deeper as you get into the higher-end models. They’re more expensive, but that also translates into bigger savings. And you’ll almost certainly never regret having more backup power than you need on an adventure or during an emergency. As with every Prime Day deal, these won’t last, so don’t wait if you want to grab one.

Jackery Solar Generator 300 Plus Portable Power Station with 1X SolarSaga 100W Solar Panel $398 (was $499)

Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300, 293Wh Backup Lithium Battery $169 (was $279)

This affordable generator is small enough to keep around the house or camper.

This is an older version of Jackery’s smallest portable power station with a lithium-ion battery inside, but for $169, it’s hard to scoff at. It offers two full-on A/C outlets, as well as a USB-C and two USB-A ports. Plus, you get a 12v DC port. I have one of these that I keep plugged in on my porch just in case I need it in a pinch. It has come in handy way more than I would have thought.

