Summer is just around the corner, which means now is the time to get all the gear you’ll need for late-night outdoor hangs. Ninja is doing its part by offering the steepest discount yet on its Ninja Woodfire Pro XL. While smaller than a traditional grill, the Woodfire Pro XL excels in other ways—namely portability and price—that help it stay competitive.

This is an electric grill, which means you won’t have to lug around a propane tank or charcoal briquettes when you want to use it. Multiple heating elements below the grill’s grates keep temps consistent, while a knob on the left hand side allows you to switch between grill, smoke, air crisp, and bake settings. If you’re new to grilling, you can make use of the Woodfire Pro XL’s meat probes, which allow you to set a desired internal temperature before you insert them into your meat. The grill will beep when the meat has reached its target temperature and is ready to be removed. All of this functionality comes in a grill that’s small and light enough to be stored in a closet or garage shelf during the off season.

