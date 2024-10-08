The JBL party speaker we take to soccer fields and house parties is $200 off during Amazon Prime Day

Want concert sound without having to pay Ticketmaster prices? We’re loving the deep discount on the JBL PartyBox Stage 320 right now during October Prime Day (aka Amazon Prime Big Deal Days). This is the transportable party speaker we wheel around to hype teams and kill it at karaoke.

You can take everything to the next level … any level, really, thanks to the built-in wheels and telescopic handle … if you pick up this 38 lbs., 240W, 27-inch-tall loudspeaker to fill more spaces and melt more faces. It has an expressive figure-eight of dancing LEDs, plus compatibility with wireless mics. And you can establish an Auracast Bluetooth connection to let it play the same song simultaneously on multiple current-gen. JBL party speakers, such as the Xtreme 4 (the Bluetooth speaker shown next to the PartyBox 320 in the picture above). It’s enough for a patio party with a DJ or singer-songwriter, or a sports match with an animated announcer.

More party speakers from price tweakers