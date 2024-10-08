The JBL party speaker we take to soccer fields and house parties is $200 off during Amazon Prime Day

Featuring dual woofers and and dome tweeters, plus a figure-8 of dynamic LED lights, this Bluetooth party speaker can push formidable decibels wherever you wheel it.

By Tony Ware

Posted on Oct 8, 2024 3:30 AM EDT

Want concert sound without having to pay Ticketmaster prices? We’re loving the deep discount on the JBL PartyBox Stage 320 right now during October Prime Day (aka Amazon Prime Big Deal Days). This is the transportable party speaker we wheel around to hype teams and kill it at karaoke.

JBL PartyBox Stage 320 $399 (Was $599)

Black JBL PartyBox 320 and Xtreme 4 party speakers sitting on a concrete bench.

Jack Pinson

You can take everything to the next level … any level, really, thanks to the built-in wheels and telescopic handle … if you pick up this 38 lbs., 240W, 27-inch-tall loudspeaker to fill more spaces and melt more faces. It has an expressive figure-eight of dancing LEDs, plus compatibility with wireless mics. And you can establish an Auracast Bluetooth connection to let it play the same song simultaneously on multiple current-gen. JBL party speakers, such as the Xtreme 4 (the Bluetooth speaker shown next to the PartyBox 320 in the picture above). It’s enough for a patio party with a DJ or singer-songwriter, or a sports match with an animated announcer.

Tony Ware Avatar

Tony Ware

Editor, Commerce

Tony Ware is the Editor, Commerce & Gear for PopSci.com (and PopPhoto.com). He’s been writing about how to make and break music since the mid-’90s when his college newspaper said they already had a film critic, but maybe he wanted to look through the free promo CDs. Immediately hooked on outlining intangibles, he’s covered everything audio for countless alt. weeklies, international magazines, websites, and heated bar trivia contests ever since. He lives in Northern Virginia with his wife and an 8-pound Aussie Shepherd-Japanese Chin mix who loves exploring national parks and impressing the thru-hikers.

