The best Prime Day kitchen deals
Amazon has cooked up some fantastic Prime Day deals, with offerings that will suit the tastes of any home chef.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Prime Day is one of the best times of the year to give your kitchen the upgrades it deserves. We found the best appliance and cookware deals, so you can save money while picking up an air fryer, blender, coffee maker, multicooker, or a nice set of pots and pans. Many of the items we’ve highlighted are at—or below—their lowest prices ever, and there’s no telling when they will be on sale again. If you’re already planning ahead for big meals during the holidays or want a way to make hearty meals without turning your oven on during the dog days of summer, these are the best Prime Day deals for you.
All of these Prime Day deals require an active Amazon Prime Membership. You can sign up here for a free 30-day trial.
Vitamix Explorian Blender, Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Low-Profile Container $189 (Was $289)
Vitamix
If you’re looking at a collection of kitchen deals, you almost certainly know what’s up with Vitamix blenders. This pro-grade device can handle everything from soup to smoothies. It offers 10 speeds, a pulse mode, and a motor that will last for years and years if you take care of it. We love deals like this because the product will last a long time. People love Vitamix blenders for a reason.
The best appliance Prime Day deals
- Multo By CookingPal, $799 (Was $999)
- Ninja DCT451 12-in-1 Smart Double Oven with FlexDoor $279.99 (Was $349.99)
- Ninja CI105BRN Foodi Power Mixer System, $69.99 (Was $99.99)
- Ninja NJ601AMZ Professional Blender, $68.99 (Was $99.99)
- Ninja OL701 Foodi 14-in-1 SMART XL 8 Qt. Pressure Cooker, $249.99 (Was $349.99)
- Ninja SS401 Foodi Power Blender Ultimate System, $169.99 (Was $239.99)
- Ninja ST100 Foodi 2-in-1 Flip Toaster, $79.99 (Was $99.99)
- Calphalon Quartz Heat Countertop Toaster Oven, $179.99 (Was $299.99)
- Calphalon Intellicrisp Belgian Waffle Maker, $119.99 (Was $149.99)
- FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer Machine with Automatic Bag Detection, $99 (Was $146.98)
- Zojirushi NS-ZCC10 Neuro Fuzzy Rice Cooker $162.99 (Was $283.50)
- Zojirushi NS-LGC05XB Micom Rice Cooker & Warmer, $129.99 (Was $194.50)
- Zojirushi Micom Water Boiler & Warmer, $153.99 (Was $157.99)
- Zojirushi BB-SSC10WZ Home Bakery Maestro Breadmaker, $263.49 (Was $357.49)
- Zojirushi BB-HAC10 Home Bakery 1-Pound-Loaf Programmable Mini Breadmaker, $215.99 (Was $215.99)
- Zojirushi BB-CEC20 Home Bakery Supreme 2-Pound-Loaf Breadmaker, $249.99 (Was $304.99)
The best coffee maker Prime Day deals
- BRUVI The Bruvi Bundle | Single-Serve Coffee System | Includes 20 Coffee and Espresso B-Pods + Bruvi Coffee Brewer + Premium Water Filter Kit $198 (with clickable coupon, Was $398)
- ESPRO 18-Ounce P7 French Press – Double-Walled Brushed Stainless Steel Insulated Coffee and Tea Maker with Micro-Filter $89 (Was $119)
- Zojirushi SK-XAE10XA Fresh Brew Vacuum Insulated Stainless French Press, $69.99 (Was $89.99)
- Zojirushi EC-EJC120 Coffee Maker, $84.99 (Was $149.95)
- Calphalon Compact Espresso Machine, $219.99 (Was $279.99)
- Calphalon Coffee Maker, $64 (Was $109.99)
- De’Longhi All-in-One Combination Coffee Maker & Espresso Machine, $250 (Was $299.95)
- De’Longhi La Specialista Arte EC9155MB, $499.95 (Was $699.95)
- De’Longhi Magnifica Evo with LatteCrema System, $699.95 (Was $899.95)
The best air fryer Prime Day deals
- Calphalon Air Fryer Oven, $144 (Was $299.99)
- Ninja SP351 Foodi Smart 13-in-1 Dual Heat Air Fry Countertop Oven, $199.99 (Was $309.99)
- Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer, $49.99 (Was $79.99)
The best kitchenware Prime Day deals
- Calphalon Classic Hard-Anodized Nonstick Cookware 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set $194.99 (Was $239.99)
- Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set, $399.99 (Was $479.99)
- Calphalon Premier SharpIN Knife Set with Sharpening Knife Block, $205.99 (Was $259.99)
- Calphalon Pizza Pan with Holes, $19.99 (Was $32.99)
- Calphalon Classic 3.5 Quart Saucepan with Lid, $47.99 (Was $79.99)
- Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware Set, $79.99 (Was $99.99)
- Calphalon Kitchen Knife Set with Self-Sharpening Block, $99.99 (Was $219.99)
- Calphalon Premier Hard-Anodized Nonstick Cookware, $249.99 (Was $479.99)
- Calphalon 8-Piece Stainless Steel Pots and Pans Set, $199.99 (Was $399.99)
The best grill Prime Day deals
- Char-Broil 463732923 Performance 3-Burner Cabinet Gas Grill (clay colorway) $328 (Was $449)
- Char-Broil 22652143 Edge Electric Grill $499 (was $799)
- Char-Broil 463655621 Performance TRU-Infrared 2-Burner Cabinet Style Liquid Propane Gas Grill $285 (was $349)
- Char-Broil 463331422 Performance Amplifire 4-Burner Cart Style Liquid Propane Gas Grill $359 (was $379)
- Char-Broil 463732823 Performance 3-Burner Cabinet Gas Grill (stone colorway) $328 (was $399)
- Char-Broil 463732623 Performance 3-Burner Cabinet Gas Grill (black colorway) $314 (was $389)
- Char-Broil 463259023 28” 3-Burner Gas Fixed Cart-XL Full Size Griddle $297 (was $349)
- Char-Broil 463614023 22″ 2-Burner Gas Tabletop Griddle $114 (was $149)
- Ninja IG651 Foodi Smart XL Pro 7-in-1 Indoor Grill/Griddle Combo, $229.99 (Was $369.99)
Other Prime Day kitchen deals
- Rubbermaid Brilliance BPA Free Food Storage Containers with Lids $109 (was $169)
- Rubbermaid 60-Piece Food Storage Containers with Lids, Salad Dressing and Condiment Containers $29 (was $39)
- FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer Machine with Automatic Bag Detection, Sealer Bags and Roll $99 (was $146)
- FoodSaver V4400 2-in-1 Vacuum Sealer Machine with Automatic Vacuum Sealer Bag Detection and Starter Kit $119 (was $199)
- OXO Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder with Scale $170 (was $299)
- Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle – Pour-Over Coffee and Tea Kettle $156 (was $195)
- NewAir Beverage Refrigerator Cooler with 126 Can Capacity $232 (was $474)
- Meat Slicer 200W Electric Deli Food Slicer with 2 Removable 7.5″ Stainless Steel Blade $95 (was $119)