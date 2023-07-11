We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Prime Day is one of the best times of the year to give your kitchen the upgrades it deserves. We found the best appliance and cookware deals, so you can save money while picking up an air fryer, blender, coffee maker, multicooker, or a nice set of pots and pans. Many of the items we’ve highlighted are at—or below—their lowest prices ever, and there’s no telling when they will be on sale again. If you’re already planning ahead for big meals during the holidays or want a way to make hearty meals without turning your oven on during the dog days of summer, these are the best Prime Day deals for you.

All of these Prime Day deals require an active Amazon Prime Membership. You can sign up here for a free 30-day trial.

If you’re looking at a collection of kitchen deals, you almost certainly know what’s up with Vitamix blenders. This pro-grade device can handle everything from soup to smoothies. It offers 10 speeds, a pulse mode, and a motor that will last for years and years if you take care of it. We love deals like this because the product will last a long time. People love Vitamix blenders for a reason.

The best appliance Prime Day deals

The best coffee maker Prime Day deals

The best air fryer Prime Day deals

The best kitchenware Prime Day deals

The best grill Prime Day deals

Other Prime Day kitchen deals