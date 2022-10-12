We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

Getting swole requires lots of dedication. It also requires rest—you can’t beat personal bests if your form is bad from tired muscles. Percussion massagers, foam rollers, and recovery workout mixes are important rest tools to hit the gym hard when you return. These Theragun deals—part of Amazon’s Early Access sale—are perfect for the gym rat in your life who eats scrambled eggs, chicken, and rice like it’s water. The sale lasts until midnight tonight, so snap them up before someone else does (just like with the leg press machine at the gym).

The Theragun Prime gives you a deep tissue massage in the comfort of your own home. Four attachments and five speed options give you plenty of ways to pummel your muscles into sweet relaxation. A triangle-shaped ergonomic handle prevents strain on the wrists, arms, and hands—because you don’t want to hurt another part of your body while stretching out another. And, you won’t wake up the entire neighborhood thanks to its sound insulation and design, making it ultra-quiet.

If you’re an athlete on the go, look no further than the Theragun Mini, which puts the same power as a larger percussion massager in the palm of your hand. A universal attachment with three speeds provides on-the-go relief for tired muscles—and it’s ultra-quiet, so you won’t disturb anyone in the locker room. It’s easy to grip, which means it’s less likely you’ll drop it on the locker room floor (Ew!). We named it our best mini percussion massager, which means it’s PopSci tested and approved.

The deal gym closes at midnight, so get a quick 20-minute shopping spree in before bed. Here are some other recovery deals we’re eyeing:

Percussion massagers

Recovery mixes

Foam rollers, stretching aids, and muscle massagers

More Amazon Prime Early Access deals: