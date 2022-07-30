We have excuses for not going to the gym cornered. It’s too expensive. We don’t have the time. We are not fans of the grunts, groans, and sweat of others. We do, however, also appreciate the fact that becoming fit and healthy is only to our benefit. So we could suck it up, set our alarm for 6:00 am (ugh!), and head out to our local health club, or we could work out in the comfort of our own home with renowned fitness guru and life coach, Jillian Michaels.

Before we get into why you should invest in Jillian’s personalized fitness app, let’s talk about why you should be exercising on a regular basis. While it’s true that we all want to look our best by potentially losing weight and sculpting our muscles, working out can promote your well-being in so many other ways, perhaps some you may never have thought of. It can help to develop your patience, cultivate discipline, improve your mental health and even your sex life (or, reportedly, even be your sex life!). On the physical side, it can work to increase your flexibility and balance (particularly helpful as we age), and your strength (both physical and mental).

If the past couple of years has taught us anything, it’s that we are resilient and capable of adapting. And while fitness centers have reopened across the country, we know that working out at home can be just as effective, without having to deal with the negative sides of gyms that we mentioned above. With the help of The Fitness App by Jillian Michaels, rated 4.7/5 stars on the App Store, you can get custom daily workouts as well as an Advanced Meal Planner System to get you started on the road to a better you. The app includes over 800 exercises, ranging from basic to advanced levels. You select the intensity, the length of the workout, the equipment you wish to use, and even the music (the Beat Sync feature will adjust the beat to the pace of the workout). Audio-only workouts let you take your exercise routine to the great outdoors, while the meditations add a holistic level to your fitness journey.

Highly rated and award-winning, a lifetime subscription to The Fitness App by Jillian Michaels (5/5 stars) is available to new customers only for 66% off the suggested retail price. For only $149.99 you can become the best version of yourself through exercise and diet, leading you to a happier and healthier lifestyle.

Prices subject to change.