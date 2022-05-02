How many hours a day do you spend hunched over your desk? According to a 2016 study, youngsters aged 12 to 19 years old spend as much as 8.2 hours per day sitting, while adults over 20 spend roughly 6.4 hours on chairs. That’s a whole lot of hours parking one’s butt on various seats.

But as you already know, remaining sedentary is quite literally lethal, and you ought to squeeze in bursts of movement throughout your day and week to remain healthy. The good news is you don’t even have to complete 10,000 steps as your smartwatch tells you to. Studies show that engaging in moderate-intensity exercise can do the trick, and luckily, you can do that even as you send emails. The FlexStride Pedal Exerciser allows you to fit in workouts throughout the workday, and for a limited time, you can get it on sale for 33-percent off.

Rated 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon and 5/5 stars on the PopSci shop, the FlexStride is a mini elliptical machine that helps you incorporate aerobic exercise wherever you are. Built for both home and office use, it comes with a built-in handle for easy transport, allowing you to bring it to practically any destination.

This fitness tool comes equipped with 8 resistance levels, all of which are calibrated to suit your needs. You can easily adjust according to your fitness level, and whatever mode you set, you’ll still be able to decrease stress, burn calories, and boost your metabolism. It also has wide pedals for improving your core strength and flexibility, as well as enhancing your muscle tone. With a backlit LCD display built-in, you’ll also be able to easily monitor your progress.

