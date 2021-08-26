If you prefer to work out from the comfort of your own home, on your own schedule, then it’s time to build out your own home gym equipment. Whether you like running, spinning, rowing, or lifting, you have the option of having all the machines you need right at home. When it comes to the best home workout equipment, you should choose the types of workouts you love to do so they never get old. As long as they get your heart rate up and get you moving, you’ll be good to go. If you are loving your home workout routine, you can always add more fitness gear into the mix. So get pumped and scroll through our best home workout equipment selects.

What to consider when shopping for the best home workout equipment

When shopping for the best home workout equipment, there are a few things to consider like your favorite types of workouts, home much space you have to work with, and your budget constraints. Once you have an understanding of what your priorities are, you’ll get to enjoy working out from the comfort of your own home.

What type of workouts do you want to do?

The workout equipment you purchase will depend on what types of workouts are part of your routine. If you enjoy running, then a treadmill would be your best bet. If cycling makes your heart sing, invest in a stationary bike. If lifting is your favorite, a set of dumbbell weights fits the bill.

Do you have any health restrictions?

If cardio is what you want to focus on, there are lots of options to choose from. Typically, treadmills are tougher on your joints, but they provide one of the best heart-pumping cardio workouts. If you need to take it easy on your joints, consider an elliptical, stationary bike, or rowing machine—all of these provide a great workout while taking the pressure off of your knees.

Are you on a budget?

There’s no need to sacrifice a great home workout if you’re on a budget. There are plenty of ways to get your heart rate up. Jump ropes, yoga mats, and weights can be affordable options and when used correctly, can still burn lots of calories. If you are more interested in workout machines, you still don’t have to spend a lot. Just be sure high-quality materials are used and all safety measures are in place so you don’t end up spending more over time.

Do you want Bluetooth connectivity?

Connecting your phone or tablet to your workout machine is certainly a nice perk. If this is a priority for you, look for machines that have Bluetooth connectivity so you can listen to your favorite music or podcasts while you exercise.

How important is following along with live or on-demand classes?

If you enjoy following along with live or on-demand classes from your exercise machine, then it’s important that it includes a screen to follow along with. However, if your exercise machine of choice doesn’t have a screen, then a close second is a built-in space for your phone or tablet so you can watch from an app of your choosing.

Do you have any space limitations?

Whether you have a room dedicated to your home workout essentials or need compact options that can be stored under the bed, space is sacred. Of course, if you don’t have any limitations, you have more options to choose from, but no matter the space you’re working with, you can still get a great workout in.

The best home workout equipment

The best home workout equipment gets you excited to exercise and helps you reach your health goals, but also works within the space you have for your home gym. Deciding upon the types of exercise you want to implement into your routine is the first step to building out your home gym.

Best treadmill: Horizon Fitness T101 Treadmill Series

Comfort with Every Stride Run longer and more comfortably with this cushioned impact treadmill system. Horizon Fitness Check Price

Running can be tough for your joints, so the Horizon Fitness T101 Treadmill Series is designed to lessen the impact. The treadmill features three zones: the impact, transitioning, and push-off. With softer cushioning in the impact zone and firmer cushioning in the push-off zone, there is the right amount of flex and support with every stride. Ten-speed and incline keys with pre-set programs to keep your workouts varied and challenging. To tune into your own programming during a workout, there is Bluetooth connectivity, a device holder, and a rapid-charge USB port. Plus, if space is limited, this treadmill can be easily folded with the hydraulic-assisted lift, which reduces the weight of the deck when being raised and lowered.

Best stationary bike: NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle

In-Class Level With the 22-inch HD touchscreen, you can feel like you’re in a live class with your choice of live or on-demand workouts. NordicTrack Check Price

The NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle is a great stationary bike for home workouts. With 24 levels of resistance, you can work out as hard as you choose. The purchase of this bike includes a 12-month iFit Family Membership so you have access to live, studio, and global workouts and can create up to five exercise profiles. With Bluetooth connectivity, you can pair your own headphones or tablet to listen to your favorite tunes. You also have the option of adding an arm workout with the included two three-pound dumbbells.

Best yoga mat: Manduka PROlite Yoga Mat

Quality Floor Protection This yoga mat is lightweight and portable for your on-the-go lifestyle. Manduka Check Price

At 4.7mm thick, the Manduka PROlite Yoga Mat provides comfortable support for your joints on any surface. Crafted from PVC, the mat wicks away sweat and moisture during your practice. Also, this mat provides a gripped surface so you won’t have to worry about sliding around.

Best weight set: Amazon Basics Dumbbell Hand Weight Set

Great for Resistance This set of weights is ideal for increasing your resistance training. Amazon Basics Check Price

The Amazon Basics Dumbbell Hand Weight Set is basic, in the best way, because sometimes a simple set of weights is all you need. With multiple weight set categories from two to 60 pounds and happy colors to choose from, you can select what will work best for you. These weights are coated in neoprene for durability, safety, and a non-slip grip, plus their hexagonal shape prevents rolling. A weight stand is included in the purchase to keep your home workout equipment organized.

Best jump rope: multifun Jump Rope

Smart Design The smart counter on this jump rope shows the number of circles you’ve jumped and calories burned on the LED display. multifun Check Price

You don’t have to empty your wallet to get a great workout with the multifun Jump Rope. For just under $16, this exercise rope can enhance your cardio endurance, stamina, and speed. This jump rope is made of steel covered by PVC, so it’s durable on any type of flooring. The length can be easily adjusted to accommodate different heights.

FAQs

Q: What is the best home exercise equipment to lose weight? The best home exercise equipment to lose weight would be any cardio-related tool that burns calories. This can include treadmills, stationary bikes, ellipticals, jump ropes, and rowing machines. Additionally, weights and resistance bands help with weight loss too.

Q: Is a home gym worth it? That all depends on how you plan to use it. In order for it to be worth it, you’ll have to use your equipment three to four times a week. Also, if you prefer to work out from the comfort of your own home, then it’s already worth the investment. A home gym ensures that you won’t have to wait for machines at the gym or feel crowded at any in-person classes. If you’re on the fence about a home gym, start with one or two pieces of equipment that you know you enjoy using. If you’re loving the experience, you can always add more into the mix.

Q: What is the best home workout equipment? The best home workout equipment is the ones you enjoy using—whether it’s a stationary bike or treadmill. It’s also a good idea to select pieces that your space can accommodate or at least ones that can fold up when not in use.



The final word on shopping for the best home workout equipment

Selecting the best home workout equipment can seem overwhelming. After all, there are many types to choose from. If you consider what you’ll be happy doing day in and day out whether it’s cardio, lifting, or resistance training, you can’t go wrong. If you want to be able to do a bit of it all, consider one workout machine such as a treadmill or elliptical and then smaller workout gear like a yoga mat or set of weights. So time to gear up because your next home workout is just around the corner.