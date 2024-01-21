We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Recover nearly any file with this EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard: Lifetime Subscription, which is on sale for just $45.97 (reg. $149) through Jan. 21 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

We’ve all been there—losing precious files through no fault of our own. It would be fine if what you’ve lost were cringe photos from your youth that you’d rather forget, but if it’s far more important, like your master’s degree thesis you spent countless sleepless nights on, or photos of your dog’s puppyhood, you’d want to go beyond just to recover it.

The EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard is a tool developed to help you recover nearly any digital file. The company claims to have up to a 99.97% success rate and offers support for over 1,000 file types and more than 2,000 devices. For a limited time, you can grab a lifetime subscription for less than $50, so you can breathe easy every time you think your files vanished into thin air.

This powerful software is capable of crawling through computers, laptops, hard drives, SSDs, USB sticks, and more to help you resurrect any file you think you may have lost, deleted, or formatted. If you’re hunting for videos, it runs a full scan to locate all videos available on the device so you can have a clear inventory of what you have. For any other file, you can preview them before you push through with the restoration process. And in case there is an influx of files ready for recovery, you can quickly sort through them with the file filter available.

Apart from recovery, the software also offers file repair and restores corrupt MP4 and MOV videos, as well as JPG photos. Plus, in case the tool falls short, you have access to a one-on-one technical expert, who will then give you a thorough probability of data recovery. If there’s no data to be recovered, you won’t be charged an extra.

Don’t let the fear of losing important files hang over you. A lifetime subscription to EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard normally goes for $149, but through Jan. 21, 11:59 p.m. PT, you can get it for only $45.97.

