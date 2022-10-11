We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

The leaves are getting redder, the air is getting crisper, and the days are getting shorter. That means it’s time to get hiking & camping before winter comes. And, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale—Oct. 11 and 12—you can snag a larger tent for a family trip or buy a new hammock for hanging out in the trees.

The Early Access deals require a Prime membership (so sign up for a free 30-day trial if you haven’t already) and they will come and go like a deer in the woods, so we’ll update this list as sleeping bags sell out or Lightning Deals end. With that said, snag a product fast if you see a deal you like—they’re bound to sell out and get away from you, just like that salmon you tried catching years ago.

Nothing beats food cooked over a fire. However, sometimes the rain can…rain on that parade. Fix that with the Coleman Fold N Go 2 Burner Propane Camping Stove, on sale for $58.09, down a whopping 57 percent from its $134.99 retail price. This portable two-burner propane stove lets you bring home cooking along with you, delivering consistent heat to up to two 10-inch pans. And, pressure control technology means your fire won’t blow out in windy conditions. InstaStart ignition means you can leave the matches at home and light the stove with the push of a button. Coleman has plenty of other deals available for Prime Early Access that are worth checking out, like this eight-person tent that’s 62 percent off.

If cooking on a campfire or sitting around one is a non-negotiable part of your outdoor experience, let the Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 be your consistent source of warmth and gathering. This portable stainless steel stove is a compact fire pit-meets-camping heater that won’t make your clothes smell thanks to its Signature 360° airflow system and double wall design. And, it’s easy to clean, thanks to a removable ash pan.

These hiking & camping deals are sure to sell out fast, so snag them if you see something that catches your eye. If you’re looking for inspiration on what to buy, check out our recommendations below:

