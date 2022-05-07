When it comes to practice, the average pro golfer allots roughly three to four hours perfecting their full swing and about the same amount of time on their short game. But GOATs like Tiger Woods start their day at 4 am to squeeze in some fitness training before heading to the green for actual practice.

Of course, if you only enjoy golf occasionally, there’s no point in spending hours upon hours concentrating on your techniques. But practice can still go a long way, especially if you need to improve your putting. Blindly rolling putts will get you nowhere, so you need to approach every attempt with the intent to make it sink. You can also benefit from the help of training aids like PuttOUT. Rated editor’s choice in Golf Digest in 2018 and 2020, this tool is specifically designed to perfect your putting ball speed. For a limited time, you can get it on sale for 41-percent off.

The PuttOUT, which is also an ISPO Award 2018 Winner, is engineered to simulate the exact conditions of putting into a real hole on the green by its ground-breaking parabolic curved design. When you make a successful put, it’s automatically returned to you the same distance it would have gone past the hole if it had missed, allowing for valuable feedback for perfecting the pace. It’s also designed to return good putts and reject bad ones, making each practice session an efficient one.

This training aid features an ergonomic design that folds up easily to fit into your golf bag. It’s crafted out of high-quality, elastomer and translucent polycarbonate for enhanced durability. It’s also worth noting that it was invented in London by renowned product designer Martin Riddiford using drills that pro golfers use to build confidence for achieving the perfect putt.

Putt the right way with the PuttOUT. It usually goes for $43, but you can get it on sale for $24.99 for a limited time.

